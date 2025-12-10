What role did Thomas Buckley play on NCIS? Everything to know about his character

Thomas Buckley (Image via Facebook/@Memories of Thom Buckley)

The latest episode of NCIS season 23 closed with a dedication to Thomas Buckley. Buckley was a behind-the-scenes crew member whose work contributed to the long-running drama’s production. Buckley passed away on April 28, 2025, at the age of 55. He was part of the NCIS as an Assistant Director (AD). The role involved coordinating day-to-day logistics, maintaining production schedules, and ensuring that filming runs smoothly and safely.

Details about the length of his tenure are limited. The tribute card was a reminder of his presence on set and the impact he had on his colleagues. Buckley had taken part in many projects across the film and television industry. His dedication to the show was highlighted by his family. The acknowledgment at the end of the episode aimed to honor his contributions and celebrate his legacy within the production team.

Everything to know about Thomas Buckley

Thomas Buckley was a member of the NCIS production team. He served as an Assistant Director on the long-running CBS drama. Assistant Directors pay attention to daily logistics, coordinate schedules, and ensure filming stays on track. This made Buckley one of the key behind-the-scenes figures who helped maintain the show’s smooth operation.

Buckley passed away on April 28, 2025, at the age of 55. NCIS gave him an on-screen dedication at the end of season 23, episode 8, “Stolen Moments.” Tributes from colleagues noted his commitment to the series. They acknowledged the support the show provided during challenging periods of his life.

His career in the entertainment field began with the 1996 comedy Waiting for Guffman. Over the years, Buckley worked in many different roles. He founded Buckley Sound Productions, drove a school bus in Texas Hill Country, and was also the mascot for the Austin Ice Bats. He was also developing a nonprofit aimed at helping transport wounded and disabled veterans to sporting events.

Buckley was a fan of sports. He supported all Houston teams, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Texas Longhorns. He had a sort of personal goal to watch the Houston Astros play in every MLB ballpark. Outside of work, he took part in cooking and creating his own infused vodkas for friends and family.

The dedication from NCIS served as a formal acknowledgment of his contributions to the series.

Tributes honoring Thomas Buckley’s legacy

The tributes honoring Thomas Buckley painted a heartfelt picture. NCIS commemorated him with an on-screen dedication reading,

"In memory of our friend and colleague Thomas Buckley. We will miss you."

The message closed out the episode “Stolen Moments,” signaling the impact he had on the team behind the scenes.

A tribute shared within a Facebook community group named Memories of Thom Buckley further reflected the affection and gratitude felt by those who knew him. One message on May 1, 2025, read,

"He loved working at NCIS and was very appreciative that they were the only show giving him a shot during dark times. I will be forever grateful to everyone at NCIS that cared for him and made his day doing what he loved the most… being an AD after his love for his cats and the Astros."

His obituary, published by Legacy Remembers on May 11, 2025, echoed the same warmth, noting that Thomas was known for his big heart and warm presence. He could make people feel valued. It added,

"He was on a mission to see his beloved Houston Astros play in every MLB stadium and had just watched them defeat the Royals in Kansas City the evening before his passing."

It continued,

"He was a self-taught home chef who wasn't afraid of cooking anything and created his own line of infused vodkas for friends and family. Thomas was creating a non-profit that would transport wounded and disabled veterans to sporting events throughout the country."

It also said,

"Thomas was preceded in death by his father John L. "Jack" Buckley. He is survived by his mother, Cecelia Pogue Buckley, his brother, John Buckley, his sister-in-law Kristen Buckley, his nephew Sean Buckley, and too many aunts, uncles, and cousins to list here. "

Catch NCIS season 23 on CBS.