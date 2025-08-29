What is Anna Kournikova doing now? A look at tennis star’s life after walking away from sport amid pregnancy announcement

Anna Kournikova with her kid (Image via Instagram/@annakournikova)

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova is reportedly pregnant with her fourth child with long-time partner, singer Enrique Iglesias. A source shared the news in a statement to People Magazine released on August 28.

"Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again. They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children," the source reported.

The source also shared that the reason the 50-year-old singer cut back on his touring was to spend more time at home, as being a father is important to him:

"He loves his fans and loves to tour, but as he has gotten older and become a parent, it has been harder for him to leave. He will never forsake his fans, but being a dad is very important to him."

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Hola claimed that the former tennis player is halfway through her pregnancy.

Kournikova, who signed with the popular sports agency IMG at the age of eight and later became one of the most popular tennis players, retired from the sport in 2003. She played her last professional tennis match in March 2003 at the age of 21.

In a 2011 interview with People Magazine, Kournikova revealed that chronic back pain led to her early retirement from the sport.

"I never planned or thought that was going to be it. My back really forced me to stop. It got so bad; I couldn’t tie my shoes, literally. I would be in excruciating pain. I had been doing six to eight hours [of training] every day since I was 5 years old," the former tennis player said.

She became actively involved in charity and volunteer work, and also served as a trainer on Season 11 of The Biggest Loser.

"I loved getting involved in charity work and I felt like that’s what my name is good for and that’s what I wanted to channel it into,” she said. “They showed me a reason to be and to be happy."

Kournikova met Enrique in 2001 when she appeared in the music video for his song Escape. Although the couple has never officially married, they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy on December 16, 2017, after keeping the pregnancy private. Their third child, Mary, was born on January 30, 2020.

According to The Athlete Lifestyle, her kids are her biggest priority these days, and she's "ecstatic being a stay-at-home mom now."

"I love being a mum": Anna Kournikova's take on motherhood

In a 2019 interview with The Sun, Anna Kournikova spoke about motherhood and her decision not to marry Enrique Iglesias. During the interview, she stated:

"I love being a mum. I absolutely wanted to have children, whether I had my own or adopted. I love taking care of people. Marriage isn’t important to me. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely. We’ve been together for years. He’s the male version of me, and I’m the female version of him."

Speaking about her daily routine with the kids at the time, the Russian shared that her day typically begins at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast, and a walk with the stroller as her twins had just started walking. She added that while they napped, she would perform pilates or yoga. However, she admitted that by the afternoon, she was often "exhausted on the sofa."

"I find it’s important to eat smaller meals often. I will have a little piece of chocolate every day, or every other day. I love chocolate and ice cream. I love potatoes and pasta," she said.

She added:

"When I got pregnant, I reduced the workload and realised I want to devote all my time to children. Being with them is happiness, I am not ready to miss a single second."

Born in Moscow, Russia, Anna Sergeyevna Kournikova was ranked No. 8 in the world in 2000.