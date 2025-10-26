Shark Tank update: What happened to RetrieveAir after appearing on the show?

Retrievair on Shark Tank (Image via Retrievair)

After its appearance on Shark Tank Season 17, RetrievAir finalized a deal with guest Shark Alexis Ohanian for $776,000 in exchange for 15% equity.

Founded by Mark Williams and Benton Miller, the company provides a public charter service that enables passengers to travel with their pets seated beside them in the cabin.

Following the show, RetrievAir expanded its network to additional U.S. cities and announced new destinations beginning in early 2026, including Atlanta, Oakland, Manassas and Scottsdale.

The funding and partnership have supported the company’s plans to scale its pet-inclusive air travel services nationwide.

Where is RetrievAir now after appearing on Shark Tank season 17?

About RetrievAir

RetrievAir was established by Benton Miller and Mark Williams to create a travel option that allows pets to accompany their owners in the aircraft cabin rather than the cargo hold.

Williams, who has more than 30 years of aviation experience and previously founded the airline Sunwing, partnered with Miller, who has a background in sales.

The two met in 2022 and began developing the concept for a pet-friendly public charter air service.

The company launched its first preview flight in 2024 and expanded into several major U.S. markets by mid-2025. RetrievAir’s model involves using smaller regional aircraft modified to provide increased space per passenger and pet.

Flights depart from private terminals and follow pet-specific boarding and in-flight procedures.

By late 2025, RetrievAir was operating in nine cities across the United States, including Arlington, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Fort Lauderdale.

RetrievAir’s Shark Tank pitch

During Shark Tank Season 17, Episode 4, founders Benton Miller and Mark Williams sought $500,000 for 5% equity in their business.

They explained that RetrievAir’s average ticket price was $775 per seat, and customers could either buy an extra seat for their pets or have them travel without a dedicated seat.

At the time of their pitch, the company had generated $550,000 in ticket sales with a month-over-month growth rate of approximately 133%.

The founders projected revenues of about $775,000 by mid-2025. They also reported a 44% margin per ticket while maintaining a load factor below 50%.

When asked about investment and operations, the founders disclosed that they had personally invested $700,000 and were flying twice weekly to test demand.

Their weekly operating cost, or burn rate, was approximately $80,000.

The Sharks raised questions about scalability, aircraft leasing expenses, maintenance, and staff training for pet-handling protocols.

Mark Williams identified Bark Air as their main competitor, noting that Bark Air’s ticket prices averaged around $8,000 per flight, significantly higher than RetrievAir’s.

The deal with Alexis Ohanian

Kevin O’Leary initially offered $500,000 for 20% equity, while Daymond John proposed $500,000 for 25% but later withdrew after hearing the company’s financial details.

Kendra Scott and Lori Greiner also opted out of negotiations. Guest Shark Alexis Ohanian showed interest and presented an offer of $500,000 for 15% equity.

After further discussion, Ohanian adjusted his offer to $776,000 for the same percentage, which the founders accepted, finalizing the partnership.

RetrievAir after Shark Tank

Following the deal, RetrievAir began expanding its operational footprint. The company announced new routes launching February 6, 2026, including Atlanta (FTY), Oakland (OAK), Manassas, Virginia (MNZ), and Scottsdale, Arizona (SDL). These destinations add to its existing network of nine cities.

Customers can book flights and manage reservations directly through the company’s official website. Updates and announcements regarding future routes are regularly shared on its Instagram page.

RetrievAir’s post-Shark Tank progress reflects continued expansion supported by the investment and strategic guidance of Alexis Ohanian’s firm. The company continues to develop its specialized charter services designed for passengers traveling with their pets.

