"Why even go on the show": Love Is Blind season 9 fans react to Anna and Blake "ghosting" their dates

Love Is Blind returned with a brand new season on October 1, 2025. Set in Denver, season 9 documented the journeys of hopeful singles who entered the pods, vying to find their perfect match sight unseen.

Among them were 28-year-old Anna and 34-year-old Blake, who unexpectedly quit the experiment, leaving their dates waiting in the pods, unaware of the turn of events.

Anna was the first person to leave the show, while her strongest connection, Patrick, waited to have another date with her.

Later, a producer shared the news with Blake, who also had a strong bond with Anna.

The male cast member eventually decided to take the same route as Anna, and left the pods without saying goodbye to Megan W., who wished to get to know Blake better.

Love Is Blind fans on X shared their thoughts on Anna and Blake’s exits, with many confused about what had happened. While some were surprised, others were disappointed with their choice of actions.

According to some netizens, Anna and Blake should not have participated in the experiment, saying it was unfair to their dates.

“Why are we ghosting in the PODS?? why even go on the show dude,” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind viewers were not impressed with Anna and Blake’s decision to quit the experiment while still in the pods.

“Since when did people just stop showing up to their dates in the pods? This season we get people openly talking about their ethnicity (love is BLIND hello?) annnd pod ghosting,” a fan wrote.

“Anna JUST talked about never having ghosting anyone to then ghost TWO ppl… “ another one commented.

“Why are so many people standing people up in the pods this season? Blake could’ve just told Megan he was leaving & why,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“First Anna then Blake?! Why even show up and get everyone invested man,” a person wrote.

“So now we’re ghosting people at the pods??!!” one fan posted.

“The pod ghosting this season is crazy. At least say goodbye to your top connection, geez,” another netizen commented.

What did Anna and Blake say about their exits on Love Is Blind season 9?

In an interview with Tudum, published on October 1, 2025, Anna opened up about her state of mind when she decided to leave the experiment midway.

When Anna connected with Patrick and shared about her childhood, growing up in an immigrant family, she started to feel overwhelmed.

“I started seeing myself being pretty vulnerable, and it scared me a little bit because this is an intimate part of my brain. These are very sensitive topics for me. It’s not that I’m just sharing it with whoever I’m dating or the other women, this is going to be broadcast for people,” Anna said.

The Love Is Blind star began to wonder if being on the show was even worth it, afraid that her decisions could impact her family back home.

As for Blake, he realized that “a proposal wasn’t in the cards” for him. So, he took his leave, convinced it was the best decision at the time.

However, he felt “clumsy and foolish” for not even considering informing Megan about his decision.

Although they were content with their ultimate choices, both Anna and Blake regretted taking the spot of someone who could have found their partner on the show.

