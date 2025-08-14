Why are Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens feuding on X? What we know as online war escalates

Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes have been involved in an online feud (Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Nick Fuentes has been feuding with Candace Owens lately.

Both conservative commentators started their social media beef after a recent interview. Last Month, Fuentes was a guest on Owens’ podcast. After the video was published on YouTube, the far-right influencer called the interview a hit job in his Rumble streams.

Fuentes claimed he steers clear of interacting with women, stating they “gaslight, gatekeep, and girlboss.” He further accused Candace Owens of setting him up and shared how he disliked the interview:

“I didn’t really like how it went. I was disappointed with how it went. And by that, I mean I was disappointed with how she handled it. I think it was good content. A lot of people said they enjoyed it.”

Nick Fuentes asserted that he conveyed his disappointment after the interview was filmed. The influencer felt it was “not the best two hours of a Candace Nick collaboration.” He continued ranting about his past issues with Owens.

Later, Candace reacted to Nick's crashout when she was on The Tucker Carlson Show. Owens recounted:

“I had him on the show, welcomed him into my home, and he was very nice. We told him, we're gonna cut, you know, a controversial trailer. We're gonna show you, like, these clips of you talking trash about me, and you can talk about whatever you want for as long as you want. Ask any questions you want to ask. Ask. It went great.”

Candace revealed that the interview was published 11 days after it was shot. She stated that she was unaware of why Fuentes called her a “B**** who set him up.” The political commentator claimed that she genuinely didn’t know what triggered the guest influencer after the interview was published. She further shared:

“I actually can say my experience with Nick Fuentes is that he's a terrible person and a terrible human being. Because why would you do that? There's no reason to do that... You could have come back onto the show.”

Candace Owens-Nick Fuentes feud: Debate offers, accusations, and alleged text message screenshots

Open discussion is the only way forward.

Looking forward to this! pic.twitter.com/EZQ05Bf9IT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 11, 2025

For the past few days, Fuentes has been accusing multiple conservative figures of running a smear campaign. The self-described incel and far-right influencer has targeted Tucker Carlson multiple times, mentioned Elon Musk, and consistently beefed with Candace Owens. He wrote in a recent tweet:

“At the peak of my popularity, all of a sudden there is a coordinated smear campaign by the biggest ‘conservatives’ who wouldn’t give me the time of day a few months ago.”

When a user (@DrAleeAlvi) tweeted about Candace’s invitation to debate, Owens quickly responded. She wrote:

“He’s not going to because he knows I am telling the truth. He lied about me, my husband, and my family to sow chaos. If everything he said about me was true, why wouldn’t he want to join to expose me? I’ll let him pick the date and his own moderator.”

Fuentes called out Owens for not acting against another Twitter account for propagating rumors about her husband being gay. Nick attached multiple tweets of alleged hate speech and allegations by MILO (@Nero) aimed at Candace and her husband. She replied:

“I can see you’re coming undone and trying to pivot here. Why don’t you ask me about this in person instead of your usual virtual tough guy act where you throw wild allegations and claim everyone’s trying to kill you.”

Second offer to @NickJFuentes: If he agrees to sit down and actually debate me (with a moderator and time/date of his choosing), I will thereafter set up his dream debate with Charlie Kirk.



He told his audience I’m an illiterate fraud so this offer should be irresistible. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 12, 2025

The conservative influencers exchanged blows in multiple threads, with accusations and counter-accusations. Candace had previously shared text message screenshots of a debate offer, revealing that Dan Bilzerian would be the moderator. In another tweet, she returned to Nick Fuentes’ allegations of a coordinated attack.

Candace shared more screenshots of her alleged text exchange with Nick and later made another offer,

“Second offer to @NickJFuentes: If he agrees to sit down and actually debate me (with a moderator and time/date of his choosing), I will thereafter set up his dream debate with Charlie Kirk. He told his audience I’m an illiterate fraud so this offer should be irresistible.”

Fuentes replied:

“If that’s a real offer then have @charliekirk11 confirm and maybe I’ll consider it. Otherwise you’re just embarrassing yourself. Everyone knows you wouldn’t be begging me to come back if your first hit job succeeded. It’s always the loser asking for a rematch.”

Nick and Candace continued their arguments, and their beef is far from over, while the former has yet to accept the latter’s invitation.