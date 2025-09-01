What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth? Rapper donates $50K to 2 Dallas non-profits to help reduce violence

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy is set to kick off his debut solo headlining tour - the Make America Slime Again Tour - in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, September 1. However, a day before the MASA tour begins, the rapper donated $50,000 to two Dallas-based nonprofit organizations, split equally.

The first one was to Manifest Freedom. Founded by Brittany K. Barnett, the organization helps previously incarcerated entrepreneurs and creatives find stability and success again.

The other half of NBA YoungBoy's donation went to Urban Specialists, which works towards creating safer neighborhoods in Dallas (and beyond) by training new leaders and reducing violence.

NBA YoungBoy donated $50K to two non-profit organizations to help reduce gun violence in Dallas



"A lotta people be getting hurt, so it ain’t really cool at this point to me. So I just wanna help in any way I could."



pic.twitter.com/Kw1GbfFUa2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 1, 2025

Celebrity Net Worth estimates NBA YoungBoy's net worth to be around $10 million. Born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, the rapper was raised in Baton Rouge by his maternal grandmother. Meanwhile, his father was serving a 55-year prison sentence. Kentrell first found fame between 2015 and 2017, when he dropped six independent mixtapes.

His first album came out in 2018, followed by six others within the span of six years. Most recently, NBA YoungBoy dropped his eighth studio album, Make America Slime Again (MASA), earlier this year, on July 25.

The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

NBA YoungBoy's donation is more than a symbolic gesture

The $50K donation NBA YoungBoy made to Dallas' non-profit organizations was not just a symbolic gesture on the rapper's part. According to HotNewHipHop, through these, Kentrell wants to start his tour with "something special".

In a video shared on Instagram, the rapper was heard saying:

"This is bigger than music. It’s about peace, growth, and giving people a real chance to change their lives."

The MASA Tour is an important undertaking for NBA Youngboy, who was behind bars for gun-related charges till March 2024. MASA is the first album Kentrell has produced since his prison release, which makes its accompanying tour equally essential in the rapper's career.

His upcoming tour is a long one, with 45 shows with stops at LA, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Washington, Miami, Birmingham, San Diego, and Las Vegas. It will conclude in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on November 12, 2025.

In May 2025, NBA YoungBoy posted on Instagram that he was one of the nine people who had received clemency from President Donald Trump, writing:

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the chance to keep growing—as a man, a father, and an artist. This moment means a lot to me. It represents the future I’ve worked hard for, and I’m ready to move forward."

Besides, Kentrell, the other people on Trump's list were TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley and former Republican Congressman Michael Grimm.