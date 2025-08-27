What did Taylor Swift say to Selena Gomez? 2009 tweet resurfaces amid Travis Kelce engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Selena Gomez perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, are engaged! Swifties and their shippers are elated, to say the least, and have been sharing the duo's love story across social media.

Amid their romance making the rounds on the internet, an old X (formerly Twitter) post by Swift's bestie, Selena Gomez, has been resurfacing again, after over 16 years. The Shake It Off hitmaker responded to the tweet with a wise message and reflection on "Real love."

Taylor and Travis announced the joyous news with dreamy glimpses of their picture-perfect proposal, set against a stunning backdrop adorned with flowers. Sharing a five-picture carousel on Instagram, the couple certainly broke the internet. And the hilarious caption for the post?

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married"

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's tweet exchange went viral again after engagement with Travis Kelce

Last year, in December, Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. And now, her dearest friend, Taylor Swift, is also about to tie the knot to the love of her life. It has been a few delightful months for the pop music fans worldwide, watching both stars step into this new chapter.

Amid reports on Swift's engagement and Gomez's rumored bachelorette party in Cabo creating a buzz on social media platforms, their years-old tweet has begun circulating online again.

In the much-talked-about 2009 X post, the Love You Like a Love Song songstress shared about having a heartwarming conversation with a group of children, talking about the meaning of love, according to a report by Us Weekly. Reflecting on the moment that left her feeling deeply moved, she wrote on the platform,

"Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That's what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I'm never leaving Canada"

Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That's what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I'm never leaving Canada — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 14, 2009

Taylor responded to her pal, sharing a heartfelt touch of wisdom. Tagging Gomez in her message, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker opened up about falling in love and experiencing its magical essence, penning,

"Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

Taylor and Selena's friendship first sparked during their dating era with the Jonas Brothers. While Swift briefly dated Joe Jonas in 2008, Selena was with Nick Jonas from 2008 to 2010, in an on-again, off-again relationship, as per Us Weekly.

Years later, in 2017, the Who Says singer looked back on those days while chatting with a radio channel, as the outlet reported. Remembering forming a bond with one of the dearest friends, she expressed,

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."

Over a decade later, they have found their soulmates and are about to celebrate their nuptials soon.

According to an exclusive report by Page Six, Kelce designed his fiancée’s ring in collaboration with Artifex Fine Jeweler Kindred Lubeck. The NFL star proposed with an ‘old mine brilliant-cut’ sparkler. The vintage-inspired 8-carat ring has taken fans by surprise and earned widespread admiration for its elegance.