What did Ray J say about Kim Kardashian? Skims founder files defamation lawsuit against rapper

Ray J and Kim Kardashain (Image via X/@PopBase)

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation. The mother and daughter's attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit against the Skims founder's ex-boyfriend on Wednesday, October 1.

"Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise - but this false and serious allegation left no choice," Alex said in a statement to People Magazine.

According to multiple outlets, the filing highlights two specific instances as proof of Ray J defaming members of the Kardashian family. The first instance involves comments made by Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., in the TMZ documentary series "United States V. Sean Combs," which premiered in May.

In the docuseries, he suggested that "racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate" and "if you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

The second instance noted by People Magazine stems from a September 24 livestream with Chrisean Rock when the rapper allegedly told his "millions of social media followers" that "the federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy" and "the feds is coming."

"The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kim and Kris is about to be crazy. I’m talking about… I’m on the news every day, I’m gonna say a lot of s–t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now: The feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it," he said.

During the livestream, he also reportedly claimed that the alleged case against Kim and Kris would be "worse than Diddy."

However, the 13-page suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, further denies these claims made by Ray J, stating that they are "blatantly false." It also states that the Sexy Can I singer presented his claims as "factual assertions about ongoing federal criminal proceedings, not as speculation or opinion."

"Ray J’s publication of these serious criminal accusations without any attempt at verification or corroboration from legitimate law enforcement sources—who would have readily confirmed that no such investigation exists—constitutes reckless disregard for the truth under the actual malice standard."

The filing adds:

"His reliance on his own unsubstantiated assertions, despite having no factual basis or credible source for these inflammatory allegations, demonstrates a fundamental disregard for truth and a willful intent to harm Plaintiffs’ reputations."

More about Kim Kardashian's lawsuit against Ray J

Furthermore, in the lawsuit, Kim Kardashian and her mother claimed that Ray J "has engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation" against the mother-daughter duo "for more than two decades."

"Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain," the filing adds.

The lawsuit is filed to hold Ray J responsible "for his calculated campaign of lies and harassment," to stop him from continuing a "years-long pattern of exploiting their names for notoriety" and also to "seek redress for the substantial harm his malicious conduct has caused to their reputations, livelihoods and emotional well-being."

Kim Kardashian and Ray J began dating in 2003 and separated in 2006. The couple made an infamous s*x tape that was leaked in 2007 and remains a topic of public discussion. Kim has previously claimed that she was under the influence of ecstasy at the time the tape was recorded.

"Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time," Kim said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, during an interview with the Daily Mail, Ray J claimed that he "never leaked a s*x tape in my life," and that the leak was "a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me." However, Kris denied these claims in a lie detector test with The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In response, the rapper tagged Kim on Instagram in 2022 and wrote:

"YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian."

Back in 2018, Ray J also made claims about his s*x life with Kim, claiming that they "had fun times — marathon sessions," per The US Sun. However, Kim slammed him in an X post shortly after calling him a "pathological liar."

Stay tuned for more updates.