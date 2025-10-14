"Waiting for 'Rise and Shine (King Kylie Remix)' to drop" - Internet reacts to Kylie Jenner officially launching Spotify page under the name King Kylie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

A post by Pop Crave popped up on October 13, suggesting that Kylie Jenner has launched her own page on Spotify under the name "King Kylie." This news garnered a huge number of reactions from netizens from all across the globe. Many joked about this piece of information that has been going viral lately.

The post by Pop Crave gained more than 250K views as well as over 5.7K likes since it was posted less than 12 hours back. Here are some popular responses found under the tweet by Pop Crave. One user wrote on the platform,

"Waiting for 'Rise and Shine (King Kylie Remix)' to drop."

"Wow…we really got Kylie Jenner music before new rihanna music 😭😭😭," added a tweet.

"She probably did this to impress stormi cuz she likes travis' voice more than hers😭😭," wrote a netizen.

A lot of other comments and remarks by netizens flooded the social media platform. Many questioned Kylie's random career choices at different points in life. Some expressed interest in seeing what she had for the viewers. One netizen commented,

"King Kylie? More like Queen of Random Career Pivots. What's next, a NASA collaboration? 🚀"

"From cosmetics to Spotify, interested to see what playlists she drops first👀," wrote an X user.

"From reality TV to beauty empire to music - King Kylie really meant it when she said she's building a dynasty," mentioned a netizen.

Kylie Jenner makes her music debut in Terror Jr's Fourth Strike

While the reports of Kylie Jenner launching her own Spotify page have been circulating all across social media, she quietly entered the music industry. The song, Fourth Strike, was released on October 14, and a snippet from it had been sung by Kyile. For the unversed, this track is a continuation of the pop duo's 2016 song 3 Strikes.

According to reports by Variety, the 2016 song was featured in a campaign for Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses at the time. Kylie's voice could be heard in the track's bridge. Her lines read,

"One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right/ I just wanna tell you, "I'm sorry"/ Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby/ Write your name all over my body/ Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh)/ Do it on purpose just to see how it ends/ King Kylie."

This new track too would be used in a commercial promoting Kylie Cosmetics. Hours back a lyric video of the song was posted by Kylie Jenner on her YouTube page, and the clip currently has crossed 65K views already. More than 1.2K people have flooded the comment section while expressing excitement about the new music.

Many seemed to have loved the music as well as Kylie's contribution in it. Fans recalled the 2016 era and seemed to be quite impressed with Kylie Jenner's work.

According to Variety, when 3 Strikes was dropped in 2016, many speculated that Kylie was the lead singer of the track, since Terror Jr were not a known face at the time. Kylie reportedly shut down the rumors through Snapchat and clarified that she had no involvement in the making of the music.