“There are holes in this narrative”: Candace Owens questions why Charlie Kirk’s closest friends have accepted FBI’s account of his assassination

As the case against Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, proceeds in court, Candace Owens continues to dissect it.

After claiming in an earlier episode that the text message exchange between Robinson and his partner presented in court was "doctored," the podcaster is now raising a question.

Candace Owens is questioning why nearly all of Charlie Kirk’s closest friends have stayed silent and refused to challenge the FBI’s official version of events, noting even Turning Point USA has gone quiet.



She says she’s the only one demanding answers, even though everyone can… pic.twitter.com/SfRpNJN3wq — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 30, 2025

In a snippet from her latest podcast episode (posted on X by @ShadowofEzra), Owens questions why all of the friends that Kirk made in his career are not finding the FBI's version of his assassination problematic. She says:

"Despite all of the friends that Charlie Kirk made, all of the schmoozing that he did... I am the only person that is publicly demanding further investigation to his assassination. Why?"

Further in her monologue, Candace also brings up Turning Point USA - the company Charlie co-founded and was running until his life was cut short. Owens is curious why the company doesn't seem to find any holes in the FBI's narrative, even when they're apparent to her. The podcaster says:

"Even Turning Point USA. It's like they've accepted, like, obviously there are holes in this narrative. And they're just like, we're gonna just keep up his show. What is going on actually? I'm just waiting for everybody to join me. Where are Charlie's homies at? Why are you guys all silent? Something's not right."

For the unversed, over a week after Charlie Kirk's demise, TPUSA appointed his widow, Erika Kirk, as the company's CEO.

The organization board made the announcement in an X post (on September 18), sharing that Kirk had discussed it when he was alive, adding that "this is what he wanted in the event of his death".

Attorney representing Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk's assassination case asks for more time

The latest court hearing in Charlie Kirk's assassination case was held on Monday, September 29. In the hearing, an attorney who is representing Tyler Robinson in the trial, Kathryn Nester, asked Judge Tony Graf for time.

Nester mentioned that she'd need more time to review the evidence before reaching a decision on whether or not a preliminary hearing is needed. Granting her an extension, Judge Graf has scheduled the next hearing in the trial for October 30.

Much like the previous hearings, Robinson was not present in court physically but instead joined via an audio call from the Utah County Jail, where he's been held since his arrest.

In the previous court hearings, prosecutors have not just presented incriminating text messages proving his crime but also claimed to have DNA evidence that links him to Kirk's shooting.

Tyler faces charges of aggravated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, and can receive the death penalty if convicted of these.

