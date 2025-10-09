"The self sabotaging is INSANE": Love Is Blind fans react to Annie saying she doesn't need Nick

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

The cast of Love Is Blind season 9 has drawn significant backlash from fans and become a major topic of discussion among the show’s viewers.

Multiple arguments and controversial comments have made headlines, compelling fans to question the contestants’ integrity and intentions in the experiment.

One such altercation that sparked outrage among netizens was a conversation between Annie and Nick in episode 7 of the series, where they spoke about the impending wedding.

Nick confided in Annie that he felt a level of uncertainty as the wedding was only three to four weeks away, and they still had multiple things to figure out before diving into a major life change.

He added that he wanted to take the “steps” to get to know her better.

The disclosure did not sit well with Annie, who stated that she was certain about her position in the relationship.

Despite Nick’s reassurances about his feelings for her, Annie crashed out, dissatisfied with his behavior.

According to Annie, she was “all in,” and he was not.

While Nick tried to pacify the situation, Annie started to tell him that he was not someone she needed in her life, but someone she wanted.

One thing led to another, and things got a little heated between the pair.

Love Is Blind fans on X shared their thoughts on Annie’s point of view, criticizing her for disregarding Nick’s feelings.

“Annie is actually a psychopath I think. the self sabotaging is INSANE. This whole convo between her and nick in episode 7… wtffff girlyyyy. What is even happening. My head hurts,” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind fans were confused as to why Annie was upset, saying Nick’s concerns about the experiment were valid.

“What is wrong with Annie in this convo with Nick in the first ep of the second drop I was not expecting Nick to come off as the most normal man in this ep,” a fan wrote.

““I don’t need you” “My life will go on” Nick is better than me. I would have continued to pack my bags and went home in peace. Annie is a nut job,” another one commented.

“I don’t even like Annie & Nick as a couple but this is classic self-sabotage. Saying “I don’t need you” because Nick needs more than 3 days together to marry you that’s fear disguised as independence,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“as an overdramatic, overthinker, with relationship anxiety, even EYE am having a hard time understanding annie??? what is she upset about? nick held her, reassured her several times, told her to never doubt how much he loved her? like queen???” a person wrote.

“bro i don’t even like nick but annie is f**king crazy how do you go from “i’m all in” to “i don’t NEED you” in the span of 5 minutes,” another commented.

“Okay the way Annie is treating Nick?? I wasn’t his biggest fan, but like?? She’s rude, and acts like a child. Girl STFU. “I don’t need you.” Girl can you STFU??” a fan posted.

Love Is Blind stars Nick and Annie lock horns in episode 7 of the series

As soon as Nick mentioned his reservations about rushing into marriage, Annie became upset.

To avoid confusion about his feelings for her, Nick professed his love, making sure Annie knew that he still cared for her in the same way.

All he wanted was to take his time getting to know her before tying the knot.

However, Annie believed otherwise. To her, his hesitation was a sign of detachment.

Consequently, she told him that she was more emotionally invested in their relationship than he was.

Although Nick argued otherwise, she refused to budge from her standpoint.

Feeling frustrated, she told Nick that she did not need him in her life.

“You’re not somebody that I need. Not somebody that has to be there. But you are not somebody that my life will fall apart if you’re not in it,” she said.

The Love Is Blind star explained that she wanted him in her life and did not need him.

After some back and forth, Nick assured her that he, too, wanted to be part of her life.

However, he was confused by Annie’s attitude, as he wondered if she was trying to “blow up” things.

Although they ended the argument, the confusion and tension persisted between the two.

Stay tuned for more updates.