Taylor Swift's podcast with Travis Kelce breaks YouTube record

Taylor Swift's latest appearance on New Heights created viewership records on YouTube (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift appeared in an episode of brothers Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights on August 13, 2025. The episode is now creating viewership records on YouTube, and the streaming platform confirmed the same on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Dexerto, the viewership numbers have turned out to be bigger than the remaining episodes released so far over the last two years. YouTube posted the details through social media on Friday, August 15, by resharing a link to Swift’s interview and wrote:

“The @newheightshow episode with @taylorswift13 peaked at over 1.3M concurrent livestream viewers, more than any other podcast on YouTube since the platform officially launched a dedicated podcast experience in 2023.”

As of this writing, the episode has received more than 16 million views. It has also managed to become one of the most popular episodes of the New Heights podcast. Apart from YouTube, the episode created different records on Spotify, leading to an increase in listeners for the New Heights by around 3000%, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, the live-streaming of the episode suffered some technical issues when Taylor Swift was revealing the cover of her upcoming album. The official handle of the podcast also confirmed the glitch on X, saying that things will soon get back to normal. However, another post was shared on X a day after the episode aired, where the page referred to Taylor’s fans by saying:

“Shoutout all the 92%ers and swifties for actually helping us break the internet.”

According to Billboard, the viewership numbers touched the mark of 10.8 million in only 17 hours after the episode was released. The average streaming numbers also increased by 2,500% on Spotify at the same time.

Taylor Swift reveals the details of her upcoming album in the podcast episode

Swift’s fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on her new project, and the singer finally responded to the same as she appeared on the New Heights podcast. Swift confirmed in the episode that her album The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled to arrive on October 3 this year.

Taylor Swift also revealed that the soundtrack will include 12 singles, saying that she had been waiting to work on the project for a long time. Swift has been joined by her old collaborators Max Martin and Shellback for her new album. Taylor also expressed her happiness for the same, as she stated:

“We’ve never made an album where it’s just the three of us, there’s no other collaborators. It’s just the three of us making a focused album where it felt like catching lightning in a bottle, honestly. I essentially said to him ‘I want to be as proud of an album as I am of the Eras tour, and for the same reasons.’”

Swift opened up on how she was working on the album, along with performing for the Eras tour at the same time. She said that she used to take a leave for three days after performing for three days, adding that although she was dealing with a few things physically, she was mentally excited to bring the new album.

Around two days ago, Swift also shared an Instagram post with the cover of the album. Apart from that, she shared three more posts, saying that The Life of a Showgirl: “It’s Beautiful” Limited Release Deluxe CD was available for pre-sale on her official website.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s last album, The Tortured Poets Department, was a huge success and managed to reach the top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.