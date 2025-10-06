"It's cold and scary!": Taylor Swift hilariously shuts down idea of going to space

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) . Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

During her latest talk on BBC Radio 2, Taylor Swift addressed a surprising question about space travel. The 35-year-old star, promoting her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, was asked by host Scott Mills if she had any interest in venturing beyond Earth.

Taylor Swift said no right away, strong and clear. She said that space did not grab her interest at all, and joked that if she went up there, folks might not even buy it as true. This pop queen's plain reply showed her direct way and her clear disinterest in cosmic adventures.

She said:

"Never, why would I do that. There’s no reason to do that..."

In a recent BBC Radio 2 interview, Taylor Swift said that she has no interest in going to space, and the thought of getting to space is terrifying and uncomfortable. She said that the intense cold and the indecision as to whether they would be able to revert safely were a significant discouragement. And she said that even if she were to do so, people would not believe it, nor would they be able to process the experience in the same light.

The newly engaged singer was somewhat flustered talking about the subject, but eventually laughed at it, admitting that she had not expected the question to arouse so much response. Her remarks were not at all fascinated with space exploration, as she noted that the idea is not even appealing to her. She said:

"I don't want to do that ever... Omg no. No. It's cold, it's scary. I don't know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went. It doesn't matter if you go cause everyone thinks you didn't go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video went out, netizens flooded the internet with comments. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Aliens would flee the milky way after listening to her music lol," a user commented.

"nah cuz shes right, you risk your life and half the world calls it cgi anyway," another user commented.

"taylor out here avoiding space drama like it's a messy group chat no one asked for," a netizen expressed.

"Honestly, who needs space when you're already a star?," another netizen commented.

"Taylor's so real for this. Everyone else is trying to look “adventurous” she’s like, nah, keep me on Earth, I'm getting married let me have my fun," a user wrote.

