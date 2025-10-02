"Sickening beyond belief": Love Is Blind season 9 fans react to Nick and Annie's conversation about raising LGBTQIA+ children

Annie from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 premiered on Netflix with six new episodes, showcasing hopeful singles entering the pods, eager to spark a connection and find their potential life partners.

Among them were Annie and Nick, who spent a significant amount of time getting to know each other, learning about one another’s upbringings, backgrounds, and more.

In episode 4, titled The Dangerous Games We Play, the couple discussed family life and shared their opinions on raising children who might identify with the LGBTQIA+ community as they grow older.

Both Annie and Nick implied that it would be a concern for them, as they would not want their children to be misinformed or influenced by others.

While Annie said that she would love her children regardless, she also stated that she would not be the happiest if they came out to her.

Nick expressed a similar sentiment, worried that his future children would identify with the community, thinking it was “a fad.”

Love Is Blind fans were highly critical of Annie and Nick’s conversation, as they took to X to express their disappointment.

“Nick and Annie’s conversation about potential children identifying as LGBTQIA is sickening beyond belief and a tragic reminder of what our youth are facing. People deserve more than this,” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind fans were also not happy with Annie and Nick’s opinions on the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Yeahhhh I know who y’all are. This whole convo between Nick and Annie. On episode 4. I mean not to judge but I’m gonna judge. The questions about future kids to his parents watching Fox News to her hair. Yeah ok,” a fan wrote.

“Looking at Nick while he was talking about how he wouldnt encourage his kids to be LGBTQ+ was crazy because he was in his pink shirt looking like a freaky Ken doll,” another one commented.

“This #LoveIsBlind9 convo between Nick and Annie is awful. If anyone comes out to you - especially your own child, please never respond with “Do you know what you’re getting yourself into?” Do better folks,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Nick's conversation with Annie about the LGBTQ+ community and if their kid was a part of it is very cringe "a fad"? Wtf...I know what yall are lol,” a person wrote.

“nick and annie openly talking about how they think being lgbtq is a “fad” and not being happy about if their kids were gay says a lot about how set back america is,” another netizen commented.

“dawg love is blind starting that S**T already . . annie really said if her kid comes out to her she’s going to ask if they know what they’re getting into and that kids being lgbtq+ young is a fad,” one fan posted.

Love Is Blind season 9: Nick expresses concern about children identifying as part of the LGBTQIA+ community at a young age

When Nick raised the subject, asking Annie how she would react to her children coming out to her, she said:

“Like, no matter what, I’m always gonna love my kids. But, like, I can’t tell you I would be the first person to be like, ‘Yay!’ You know what I mean?”

The Love Is Blind star added that although she would support her kids, she would also try to make sure they were aware of the decisions they were taking and situations they were “getting into.”

Nick chimed in, noting that he, too, would ask his children if they were getting influenced by others, thinking it was a “fad.”

He admitted that it would be a “concern” for him if his children started to have such “those thoughts too young.”

Nick then recalled an incident from his childhood when his mother assumed he was gay because he was cooped up in his room and would not communicate with anyone.

It was only after his mother confronted him that he revealed he was upset about a girlfriend.

That said, both Nick and Annie stated that they wanted their kids to be raised as Christians. The couple eventually got engaged in episode 5 of the series.

