Should Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sign a prenup? Here is what legal experts say amid singer's $1.6 billion fortune

On Tuesday, August 26, Taylor Swift uploaded her first-ever Instagram post with long-time boyfriend, Travis Kelce. It contained pictures of Kelce proposing to the Love Story singer, with one of them being a close-up image of the ring the NFL star gave to Swift.

In the caption of the post, Swift wrote:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

As per Forbes, Taylor Swift is worth $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, Travis is worth $70 million, as per a Forbes article published on August 26. A founding partner at a leading law firm, Bespoke Law, Kara Chrobak, told Page Six:

"A prenup makes total sense for them. That’s a huge difference. Having a prenup lets them both go into the marriage knowing their separate assets are protected and avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don’t work out."

Kara Chrobak went on to add:

"For people at their level, it’s really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce."

Chrobak also highlighted that Swift is likely to add protection for her brand deals and touring revenue. On the other hand, Travis Kelce is expected to secure his endorsement deals, NFL contracts, and other business ventures, like his sports podcast with brother, Jason Kelce, New Heights.

Chrobak then talked about the position both the celebrities hold globally and what it means for their marriage:

"Both of them are brands as much as people, so the prenup should make sure neither can exploit the other’s image or name if things fall apart."

An ideal prenup would also include:

“Then you’ve got confidentiality. At their level of celebrity, a non-disparagement and strict confidentiality clause is critical to prevent memoirs, leaking details, and messy headlines."

Because her romantic life has always been an active subject of her music, it's only natural to assume that Taylor Swift would write about their split in case it happens in the future. In light of that, an NDA is also expected to be an important part of their prenup.

Taylor Swift's real estate investments, explored

Page Six reports that Taylor Swift has invested over $80 million in real estate, having purchased properties in Florida, New York City, and Rhode Island. More recently, the Blank Space singer was also rumored to have been looking for a new home with Travis in Cleveland.

Chrobak believes:

"For practical stuff, they’ll want clear rules for joint property, plus they should pick which state’s laws apply, since that can change how assets are divided."

He also pointed out that should things ever go south between the couple in the future, even a small amount of wealth Taylor Swift owns will be a life-changing deal for Kelce.

Attorney Kirk Stange put forward a more direct picture of the matter, pointing out:

"Given Travis may be near the end of his NFL career and Taylor will likely continue producing music for years, Taylor stands to lose significantly more without a prenup.”

Travis and Taylor have been dating for two years now, but the date of their marriage remains a mystery at the moment.