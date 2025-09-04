“How the mighty have fallen”: Netizens react to Offset opening for NBA YoungBoy’s tour stop in Dallas

NBA YoungBoy’s Dallas MASA Tour setlist spans his career highlights (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, kicked off his highly anticipated MASA Tour 2025 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, September 1. The tour, which stands for Make America Slime Again, marks a significant chapter in the Louisiana rapper’s career following his presidential pardon in May, after serving part of a federal gun sentence.

Joining NBA YoungBoy for his Dallas stop was rapper and singer Offset, who served as an opening act, alongside Toosii, DeeBaby, Mellow Rackz, Baby Mel, Lil Dump, and k3. Fans at the show expressed excitement over the lineup and pointed out Offset’s set.

Offset opening up for NBAYoungBoy in Dallas 🔥👀

— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 4, 2025

"How the mighty have fallen," an X user commented.

Social media reacts to Offset opening for NBA YoungBoy in Dallas

People on social media showed both surprise and enthusiasm about the team-up, calling the pairing unexpected but exciting. People at the concert loved the energy of the show and the mix of songs, mentioning how it featured tracks from NBA YoungBoy’s early days along with his newer music.

"Offset opening for YB is wild, 2025 already moving different," an X user wrote.

"Offset always prepared," another wrote.

Several social media users specifically focused on Offset’s performance, praising his professionalism and stage presence.

"Offset really out here unlocking side quests," one mentioned.

"crossover energy like this usually signals unreleased collabs waiting in the wings," a person said.

"Must be crazy to be in front of that many fans," another user reacted.

"Set got he best album out too," one reacted.

NBA YoungBoy’s Dallas MASA Tour setlist spans his career highlights

The MASA Tour promotes NBA YoungBoy’s newest album MASA, which landed at number six on the Billboard 200 in August. At the Dallas concert, YoungBoy played songs from across his music journey, going back to hits from 2017 like “Untouchable” and adding recent releases like “Top Tingz” and “MASA.”

Fans got a full view of how his music and songs have changed over time, with setlist highlights including favorites like “No Smoke,” “Outside Today,” and tracks he made with Kevin Gates.

Here is NBA YoungBoy’s Dallas MASA Tour 2025 setlist, as shared by fans on setlist.fm:

“MASA”

“Dangerous Love”

“Kacey Talk”

“Lil Top”

“I Came Thru”

“Right Foot Creep”

“Bitch Let’s Do It”

“No Smoke”

“Sexin Me”

“Kick Yo Door”

“I Got the Bag”

“Wagwan”

“Bad Morning”

“Bad Bad”

“Gravity”

“Power”(with Kevin Gates)

“TTG” (with Kevin Gates)

“I Got This”

“Ranada”

“Nevada”

“Untouchable”

“Games Of War”

“Smoke Strong”

“Never Stopping”

“Where I Been”

“Finest”

“Shot Callin”

“Survivor”

“Slime Belief”

“Fresh Prince of Utah”

“Valuable Pain”

“Death Enclaimed”

“Life Support”

“All In”

“Heart & Soul”

“XXX”

“Vette Motors”

“Bring 'Em Out”

“Outside Today”

“Top Tingz”

“The Last Backyard...”

“Next”

“Black Ball”

“Kickboxer”

“How I Been”

“Chopper City”

“Murder Business”

“Dead Trollz”

“Lonely”

“I Hate YoungBoy”

The tour will keep moving through various cities across the U.S., letting fans all over the country enjoy his large collection of songs live. With Offset and other artists joining in on the tour, the concerts bring a blend of classic hits and fresh faces, giving fans a variety-packed experience.