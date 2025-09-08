"THATS insane bro": Netizens react as Detroit self-defense icon teaches IShowSpeed survival moves

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 14: IShowSpeed looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly FC and Internacional CF Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A video that's quickly gone viral online shows IShowSpeed meeting with a top self-defense expert from Detroit. In the video, the popular internet personality is seen learning practical self-defense techniques, with experts guiding him through essential moves and tips.

Fans have been buzzing across social media, praising the session and expressing surprise at seeing IShowSpeed take on a more serious, focused side. As soon as the video went viral, someone took to his X handle and commented:

"THATS insane bro"

The video has sparked conversations about personal safety, and also shows the star ready to try new kinds of stuff.

IShowSpeed sharply trains in revolver, karate, and knife skills, giving fans a glimpse of his disciplined learning

IShowSpeed has been closely studying revolver techniques from those two experts, as we can see in the viral video, showing great care and an eye for detail as he learns.

He's also working on his self-defense moves, looking to boost his skills for self-protection, along with mastering certain knife-handling techniques. He offered fans a closer look at his 'disciplined,' multifaceted approach to learning.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as news of IShowSpeed's tough training regimen surfaced, the internet blew up with reactions. Fans and commentators flooded social media, posting short videos, funny pics, and thoughts on his techniques with guns, karate moves, and knife-handling skills. Comments went from praise for his hard work to wonder about how he handles self-defense, turning it into a hot topic online right away.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Meanwhile in real life," a user commented with a funny GIF:

"tbh I thought he could just outrun the bullet. Also, lowkey thought the self-defense expert was the 10 year old," another user commented.

"Those self-defense moves are going to come in handy," a netizen commented.

"Always fun to see Speed learning new skills!" another netizen expressed.

"Detroit training arc unlocked," a folk commented.

"Imagine Speed trying those moves on streams," another user commented.

"LMAO someone please do the edit where she grabs the gun and is in heaven after," a user wrote.

