“Bro move on already”: Netizens react to NBA YoungBoy dissing Lil Durk at the end of his Houston concert

NBA YoungBoy marked a significant moment on his MASA Tour stop in Houston, closing the performance with a pointed reference to rival rapper Lil Durk. The appearance is part of YoungBoy’s first nationwide tour in five years, which follows a period of legal restrictions that kept him confined to his home.

NBA YoungBoy closed out his Houston stop by dissing Lil Durk and performing the opening of “I Hate YoungBoy.” The performance was further underscored by remarks from YoungBoy, where he referenced being limited in his movements while under legal constraints.

"Bro move on already," an X user commented on YoungBoy's claims.

Fans share mixed reactions to YoungBoy’s Durk diss in Houston

Social media quickly lit up with mixed responses to YoungBoy’s decision to end his Houston concert with a diss toward Lil Durk.

"He’s so obsessed with lil Durk," an X user commented.

"What he gone do on that stage in Chicago will be talked about for years," another reacted.

Some users criticized the move, suggesting it showed an obsession with the Chicago rapper or detracted from an otherwise strong performance.

"i genuinely couldnt hear wtf he said someone give me some subtitles," one wrote.

"Whole concert could’ve been fire but he had to end it obsessing over another man," a person wrote.

"They all love to diss, this is not new," another wrote.

"i thought everything was dying down man," another said.

YoungBoy’s “I hate YoungBoy” sparks controversy with direct disses to Lil Durk and his circle

I hate YoungBoy track drew widespread notice because YoungBoy leveled disses not only at Lil Durk but also at people close to him, including his fiancée India Royale and his father, as well as others he believed had turned against him. Built over an urgent, high-energy beat, “I Hate YoungBoy” directly responds to Durk’s “Ahhh Ha,” which appeared on the rapper’s seventh studio album 7220.

The two songs were released within hours of each other in February 2022, intensifying their feud. YoungBoy’s lyrics targeted Durk’s circle, referencing India Royale, calling out Gucci Mane despite their prior collaboration, and invoking the death of Durk’s OTF artist King Von. He also mentioned his own affiliate, Quando Rondo, whose name became entangled in the controversy following Von’s death.