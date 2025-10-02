"It's so gross": Love Is Blind season 9 fans criticize the way Kacie broke up with Patrick

Kacie and Patrick from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind returned to screens with a new season on October 1, 2025. It came out with six episodes, which documented the journeys of hopeful Denver singles who entered the pods to find their life partners.

Among them was Kacie, who got engaged to Patrick, but no longer wanted to continue being part of the experiment with him.

Shortly after their engagement in episode 5, Kacie met with Patrick at a hotel and told him she couldn’t “do this anymore” and wanted to go home.

However, at the same time, she continued to say that she loved him and that she was not comfortable pursuing the relationship with cameras around her.

When Patrick asked her if she was breaking up with him, she denied it, but later told producers that she couldn’t see herself getting anywhere with him anytime.

Kacie also told producers that although Patrick was not a “bad-looking guy,” she wanted him to be with someone who would be “obsessed with him” because she was not.

Ultimately, Kacie left Patrick confused, as he was unsure what prompted her to take the step. Regardless, he was hopeful about reuniting with her in the future.

Love Is Blind fans on X criticized the way Kacie handled the situation, wondering why she was not open and upfront about her decision.

“Kacie is pathetic. She intentionally skirted saying “it’s over” to Patrick to make him comfort her. It’s so gross. And it’s so sad how confused he was,” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind fans were critical of Kacie’s behavior with Patrick.

“Kacie… that was so gross. Just played with that man so much, confused the hell out of him, all because she didn’t have the guts to tell him she didn’t want to be with him. I have never felt so bad for a man on this show,” a fan wrote.

“I KNEW when Kacie was pushing him to share his ethnicity, when he was right to be vague, that she wasnt going to get over the physical. She acted like Asian guys dont get rejected for their race and then did that herself. Shes right, Patrick deserves better,” another one commented.

“Kacie, stop all the drama. We know you is not feeling that man,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Kacie man, how you gonna say he deserves someone better and that it’s not her and she’s not attracted to him and then sits there in front of Patrick and says I love you and let’s him say ‘nothing will change’. So mean!” a person wrote.

“These people on #LoveIsBlind are getting weirder and weirder... Kacie? Lol WTF. From the moment she saw him, she wanted to escape, so she got hammered and smothered him with fake affection, because she couldn't bring herself to be honest with him. She hoped Patrick would get it. But he... I don't know what the f**k he thought. Just confusion 101,” another commented.

“The way that Kacie broke up with Patrick was so indirect and misleading. Made it even worse for him,” a fan posted.

Love Is Blind season 9: Kacie quits the experiment, leaving Patrick confused about his position in their relationship

In an emotional conversation in episodes 5 and 6, Kacie told Patrick that she could no longer stay on the show and that she wanted to go home.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, she stated:

“He’s not a bad-looking guy in any sense, but he deserves somebody that is so obsessed with him.”

Kacie clarified that she loved him and that it had nothing to do with his appearance. However, every time Patrick assured her, saying it was okay and that they could reconnect outside the show, Kacie replied with, “No, I can’t.”

When he asked her if he would see her back home, she said:

“I don’t… I don’t know if I’ll be there with you.”

The Love Is Blind star continued to have an emotional breakdown, while Patrick remained hopeful about their connection.

His confusion surfaced when he asked producers what Kacie had told them about her exit.

In an earlier chat with the producers, Kacie admitted that her attraction to him would not grow “that much.”

In an interview with Tudum, published on October 2, 2025, Kacie stated that her decision was not based on Patrick’s looks, but more on the situation, since he felt like a “stranger” to her.

Nonetheless, fans were displeased with how she handled the situation.

