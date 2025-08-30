IShowSpeed shows off his $300,000 bus for his 35-day Speed Does America tour in his latest stream

IShowSpeed, American YouTuber and online streamer looks on during a Paris Saint-Germain training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 30, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Image via Getty)

IShowSpeed’s much anticipated ‘Speed Does America’ tour across 25 states began on August 28 in Miami. Speed, as the streamer is also known, is going to be streaming non-stop, for 24 hours a day for a 35-day long tour.

Speed debuted his tour bus a few hours into his first day of live streaming in Miami. With an elaborate fireworks display and light up aerial messages officially kicking off the ‘Speed Does America’ tour, the streamer introduced his bus by laying out a red carpet in front of it.

Complete with dancers and Kanye West’s All of the Lights playing, Speed shared a glimpse of the tour bus which was decorated with decals of his face, the classic American eagles and colors of the U.S. flag, as per Complex.

With a few sound glitches, Speed was not happy with the production of the show introducing the tour bus. While giving the production a thumbs down, he told his audience,

“Chat, they messed up the freaking reveal. They messed up the show…But anyways, I’m not gonna let that down. This is the ‘Speed Does America’ tour bus, baby!”

Standing on a podium to introduce the bus, Speed said,

“I'm about to go all around, all around America, chat, on this damn tour bus, man. This is it, baby. This is only the start. This is only the damn start, chat.”

🚨| BREAKING: Speed reveals his $300,000 bus he’ll be taking across the USA visiting 25 states 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/PhhOFuL3Xk — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) August 29, 2025

IShowSpeed also gave a tour of the inside of the ‘Speed Does America’ bus

Running inside the bus all set up for the grand reveal, IShowSpeed excitedly showed off his set up for the next 35 days on the road. As per Dexerto, Speed’s tour bus reportedly cost $300,000.

Getting to the area from which he will be streaming for the America tour, Speed told his audience,

“Now, boys and girls, this is the tour bus. This is inside the tour bus. Let me give you a house reveal. This is my PC. This is where I'll be streaming…I got everything mic, monitors, whatever you can ask for.”

Speed’s set up included numerous monitors and cameras with the chat appearing on a completely separate monitor reserved specially for commenters.

Speed also showed off his PC display, which included the anime character Monkey D. Luffy in front of the American flag. As was expected, Speed shared that cameras were “all over” the tour bus to ensure that every moment of the tour gets captured.

Speed’s tour bus also included a semi kitchen, and while showing it off, Speed added,

“This is a microwave right here. We got a refrigerator right here for waters. Protein shake…Watermelon. We have nonfat Greek plain yogurt.”

The semi equiped kitchen also included a stove which rolled up into a cabinet. Moving on, Speed showed off a five bed set up for people on his team to catch some sleep on.

The streamer’s own room was in the back of the bus. Introducing fans to his private room, which was decorated with his favorite icons and characters, Speed remarked:

“This is my room right here. My bed is over here. Welcome to my room for 35 days…We got Ronaldo number seven, IShowSpeed. We got a camera in the top right. You know we got footballs over here.”

Even Speed’s shower featured a custom made logo of the streamer. When someone in the chat asked who the driver of the bus was going to be, Speed introduced Mark who would be driving the streamer and his team around for the next 35 days.