IShowSpeed, American YouTuber and online streamer looks on during a Paris Saint-Germain training session (Image via Getty)

In the midst of his 24/7 livestreamed tour across the United States, renowned YouTuber IShowSpeed has introduced an AI VTuber to keep his audience entertained while he sleeps.

The VTuber is designed to resemble Speed while dressed like Luffy from the renowned anime One Piece. It also mimics the 20-year-old YouTuber's personality and responds to chat in a similar way.

Sharing their experience about the AI VTuber, an internet user stated:

"I left the stream on overnight and I heard the AI @ like 5am being motivational and responding to people comments🫩I was like wtf it’s too early for all that energy," they wrote on X.

IShowSpeed announced his Speed Does America tour with a trailer on Monday, August 18. The 35-day livestream marathon began on August 28 and runs nonstop until October 2 on his Twitch and YouTube channels.

IShowSpeed's AI VTuber roasts YouTuberRyan Trahan

In a recent livestream, the chat asked the VTuber to roast YouTuber Ryan Trahan, while IShowSpeed was sleeping in the background.

"Oh my god, chat want Ryan Trahan smoked? Bro, he look like he speedruns bedtime stories. Bet his beer got wifi lag. Ain't gonna lie, dude delivers pennies faster than his own punchlines. Ryan, you cool, but this a roast. Deal with it," the VTuber said.

The clip quickly caught attention, with many internet users weighing in on how technology has changed streaming.

"okay this is wild… an ai version of you roasting chat while you sleep? insane how tech is blending with streaming now. kinda creepy, kinda hilarious, but mostly just impressive," one user wrote on X.

"What? how😭😂 That’s an insane idea He never fails to surprise us W speed!" another user commented.

"Wow, the AI VTuber roasting chat while sleeps is such a creative use of technology! Can't wait to see more innovations like this," another user said.

Others, however, criticized IShowSpeed's move and questioned whether it could even be considered streaming.

"Large content creators are such a joke. Lmao. Remember when streaming for 24 hours was a challenge? Now you just sleep on stream and call it content," one user wrote.

"Is this the future of streaming? Isnt this considered cheating lol," another user mentioned.

"He turned his stream into a 24/7 circus? man too lazy to be live so he coded a knock off version of himself at this point he’s competing with ChatGPT for subs not streamers and it was already a clown show from the start," another user commented.

Meanwhile, many others praised Speed for thinking ahead.

"Speed is rly thinking next level," one user said.

"Grinding even in his sleep. That AI version looks ready to yell at chat just like the real one," another user mentioned.

"Speed is really changing the game. I guarantee a bunch of other streamers take this idea. W production," another user said.

As of this writing, IShowSpeed is in Atlanta, Georgia, on day 3 of his 35-day 24/7 marathon. He was inside his tour bus chatting with over 35,000 audience members, watching him live on his YouTube channel.