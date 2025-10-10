Is Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA throwing its own Super Bowl halftime show? The "Anything in English" option explained

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The NFL is receiving backlash over its choice of Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime headliner, and in the midst of that controversy, Charlie Kirk's company, Turning Point USA, has made a surprising announcement.

On Thursday, October 9, TPUSA announced on X that it will host The All-American Halftime Show next year, on the same date as the NFL's Halftime Show, February 8, 2026.

The byline of the event read: Celebrating faith, family & freedom.

2.8.2026

While no other details of the upcoming event were mentioned, the tweet did contain a link to its official website, where visitors were asked to fill out a form to receive its updates.

The announcement has since gone viral on X with over six million views. Netizens commenting on it seemed thrilled about the idea, with some wanting to "shame the NFL into doing better."

Ever since the NFL announced Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) as its headliner for the 2026 Halftime show, it has become a topic of controversy.

The first reason is his tendency to generally sing in Spanish, and the second is his open criticism of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny excluded US from his world tour because of ICE

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem CONFIRMS that ICE will be at the Super Bowl and enforcing at the Bad Bunny Halftime Show.



“We’ll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law abiding American citizen.”… pic.twitter.com/r4GbYd4CZZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025

Last month, in an interview with i-D (published on September 10), Bad Bunny opened up about his decision to exclude the US from his world tour supporting his latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I Should Have Taken More Photos).

When asked if he was skipping the US for the fear of the mass deportation of Latinos, which make up a majority of his fanbase, Benito said:

"Man, honestly, yes. There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate – I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent."

He went on to add that ICE's aim of making 3,000 arrests a day was a major factor that influenced his decision:

"But there was the issue of – like, f**king Ice could be outside [my concert]... And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

While Bad Bunny might've averted disaster by not performing in the US during his tour, his halftime show, which will take place in California's Levi's Stadium, also poses the same risk.

In fact, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has already spoken about it on a podcast, stating that DHS will be present at the Super Bowl. She went so far as to suggest that Bad Bunny fans shouldn't attend the show unless they are "law-abiding Americans who love this country."