"I didn't see that coming" - Love Is Blind: UK fans criticize Bardha for rejecting Jed at the altar

Bardha from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@praddz)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 released its final two episodes (9 and 10) on August 27, 2025. The segment showed the contestants walking down the aisle and deciding whether they want to get married or leave the altar empty-handed.

Among them was Bardha, who chose not to marry Jed, leaving fans shocked by her decision.

Bardha explained that they needed more time to get to know each other better. She wanted her marriage to be long-lasting, as she did not want to get a divorce later in life.

Thus, the Love Is Blind: UK star stated that she needed to make sure she was making the right choice.

Bardha and Jed had earlier argued about who should pay the bills, a topic on which they had differing opinions.

While Bardha was independent, Jed had a more traditional perspective. Such differences, along with added arguments, put Bardha in a "weird state of mind," which was why she said no at the altar.

Love Is Blind: UK fans were surprised by Bardha's decision. Netizens flocked to X to share their thoughts and criticize Bardha for saying no to Jed, as one commented:

"Bardha turned Jed down AT THE ALTAR! Yoh! I didn’t see that coming."

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were displeased with Bardha's ultimate choice, claiming she had no reason to turn him down.

"Bardha is lowkey stupid for that being the reason she broke it off with Jed..?? like let the MAN pay girl.. he even told her before hands.. i don’t usually fault my girls but Mann.. she lost big time," a fan wrote.

"BARDA GIRL WTF ARE YOU DOING..." another posted.

"Bardha is such an enemy of her own progress bro let him look after you wtf??" one netizen reacted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Bardha and Jed being the only couple that didnt get married is crazy actually I thought they would for sure get married," an X user posted.

"Bardha you can be an independent strong girl, & still let your man pay for one date. Jed looked heartbroken," another user reacted.

"So Bardah didn’t marry Jed because she wants to pay bills?" a fan wrote.

Love Is Blind: UK star Bardha wishes to continue her relationship with Jed

Bardha broke down in tears after declaring her decision at the altar. Jed was taken aback by her change of heart, wondering why she chose to call things off.

Consequently, when he confronted Bardha, she explained:

"You know, all these arguments that we've been having put me in a very weird state of mind. It's not a 'no,' it's 'when we're ready.'"

The Love Is Blind: UK alum assured Jed that she loved him with all her heart and that she did not want their relationship to end. However, Jed remained upset and unconvinced.

While speaking to the cameras, Bardha confessed that it was one of the hardest decisions she had ever had to make.

Regardless, she believed she made the right choice because the "miscommunications" were a sign enough for her to realize they had a long path to walk before getting married.

Jed, on the other hand, told the Love Is Blind: UK cameras that he was still "in shock" and that he would need at least a couple of days to recover from whatever had happened.

Even though the day did not go as planned, Jed respected Bardha's decision.

Although Bardha knew that there was a chance they could never rebuild their relationship, she still stood by her decision.

Stay tuned for more updates.