Megan and Kieran look back on their journey after Love Is Blind: UK reunion

Love Is Blind: UK pods (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK brought together Megan and Kieran, whose journey continued well beyond the pods. The finale aired on August 27, 2025, where the couple said “I do,” to each other.

In an exclusive interview with Hello Magazine on September 1, 2025, the couple looked back on their experiences and what it meant to watch their story take place a year later.

The pair spoke openly about revisiting key milestones in their relationship, from the wedding ceremony to their honeymoon.

Megan described how it felt to finally see everything on screen. Sharing that it was ”fantastic.” Kieran added that reliving the wedding brought up the same emotions as the day itself.

The couple also shared that they went back to Sweden, the location where the pods were filmed, for a second honeymoon post Love Is Blind: UK.

As part of that trip, they visited the ABBA museum, which Megan described as a light-hearted highlight.

Megan and Kieran are watching their love story again in Love Is Blind: UK

Looking back on their journey, Megan and Kieran both agreed that watching the show after a year gave them a new perspective. Megan said,

“We didn’t have phones at the time so finally being able to watch it, it’s the weirdest experience ever – but it’s fantastic.”

For her, seeing the conversations and moments again reminded her of the pace at which their relationship developed.

Kieran shared that revisiting the wedding day on screen was especially moving.

“I was in bits watching the wedding back,” he explained. “I was crying again as I did during the wedding.”

For him, the emotions of the ceremony came rushing back, even after time had passed.

The couple said they did not expect watching the events back on television to affect them as much as it did.

Seeing the Love Is Blind: UK episodes let them notice not only what they did but also how others reacted at the time. This helped them understand how their story came across to friends and viewers.

Even though their relationship began in an unusual way, Megan and Kieran said it felt natural to look back on these moments.

Watching it again showed them that the bond they formed without seeing each other first had become even stronger over time.

The opportunity to reflect one year later became a marker of how far their relationship had developed since the cameras stopped recording.

Revisiting Sweden and the idea of the show, Love Is Blind: UK

Another important part of Megan and Kieran’s reflection was their decision to return to Sweden, the location of the Love Is Blind: UK pods where they first met. The couple explained that they wanted to connect again with the place where their story began.

As part of this trip, they visited the ABBA museum, which Megan described humorously as “very romantic.” The visit represented a chance to combine travel with memories of the early days of their relationship.

The return to Sweden was described as a second honeymoon. It gave them space to look back on the decisions they made during the filming of Love Is Blind: UK and to appreciate how those decisions influenced their lives beyond the show.

When asked whether they still believed in the concept that love is blind, Kieran’s response was immediate. “100%,” he said.

“I fell in love without even seeing the girl, and now I’m even more madly in love with her.” This answer summarized his view that the process was real and lasting for them.

Megan added that seeing the story on screen helped reinforce the idea. It gave her the opportunity to remember how they built trust and connection before ever meeting in person.

By revisiting Sweden, the couple shared that their relationship was not only tied to Love Is Blind: UK but also continued to grow afterward.



Stay tuned for more updates.