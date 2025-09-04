Love Is Blind: UK alum Sarover breaks down Kal's red flags

Sarover from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 aired its reunion special on August 31, 2025, during which Kal and Sarover revealed that they had gone their separate ways since their wedding. The news surprised viewers as well as hosts Matt and Emma Willis, who thought the pair had solid chemistry.

It was disclosed at the reunion that Kal had initiated the breakup just three months after the wedding, saying he no longer felt a spark between him and Sarover.

Despite seeking an explanation, Sarover failed to get one from Kal, who simply stated that he felt disconnected and was not someone who could have a long-term relationship. Sarover was disheartened to hear Kal’s standpoint, as she tried to get closure herself.

While speaking to Perfect Match star AD, in an episode of her podcast What’s the Reality?, posted on September 3, 2025, Sarover looked back on her experience and detailed Kal’s red flags.

Sarover noted that there were quite a few red flags that she was oblivious to during the experiment. However, now that it had been a year since filming ended, she could point them out clearly. From Kal’s refusal to initiate physical contact to his hesitation to admit he was in love with her, there were many issues that Sarover pointed out.

Love Is Blind: UK alum Sarover says she was Kal’s experiment within the experiment

Sarover began by stating that she was no longer in love with Kal, which was why she could read him differently and see the other side of his actions.

The first red flag that the female contestant pointed out was Kal’s habit of calling her “princess” inside the pods, to not using the word of endearment in the real world at all.

“That doesn’t sit well with me. It should’ve been the opposite. He should’ve grown to that love language,” she explained.

Sarover carried on, mentioning that his second red flag was his lies about being ready for long-term commitment.

The Love Is Blind: UK contestant noted that Kal had promised many things to her, including commitment and his love. However, after they stepped out into the real world, his actions told a different story.

“He actually to this day can’t say that he actually was in love with me because I have text messages, I have the receipts where he says it would be reckless to tell you that he was in love with me,” Sarover shared.

The Love Is Blind: UK star went on to reveal that there were times when Kal would pat her hand away to avoid physical contact. However, he would hold her hand whenever the cameras were on them.

It was one of those incidents that made Sarover realize how incompatible they were as a couple. The ultimate situation that made Sarover see Kal’s red flag was his “uncomfortable” conversation with her mother.

She soon started questioning Kal’s lack of effort, wondering why he never fought for their relationship as much as she did.

Looking back on the show, Sarover noticed that the red flags “just continued” from there on. AD apologized for Sarover’s situation and asked her how she felt about everything now.

The Love Is Blind: UK alum confessed that she was “angry” about all that had happened.

She criticized Kal for marrying her despite being unsure about his feelings for her. According to Sarover, she was Kal’s experiment within the experiment.

She hoped he had said no to her at the altar and tried dating her beyond the show to see if they were truly compatible.

In the concluding segment, Sarover revealed that she was not in contact with Kal. She recalled trying to have an “open communication” with him to get some clarity, but to no avail.

