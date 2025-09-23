Love Is Blind: UK stars Kieran Holmes-Darby and Megan Jupp partner with MVE for new ventures

Megan Jupp and Kieran Holmes-Darby (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK couple Kieran Holmes-Darby and Megan Jupp have signed with MVE, according to Deadline on September 22, 2025.

The pair, who were one of the rare couples to marry successfully from the Netflix reality series, will now expand their careers through representation across television, brand partnerships, podcasts, live events, and original IP.

Their signing comes as Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 continues to draw strong viewership on Netflix.

With a third season already being planned, MVE, led by Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee, has recently been focused on growing its client list, and the addition of Kieran and Megan highlights the company’s interest in reality television personalities transitioning into broader entertainment roles.

The agency has also partnered with WME on other signings, including Olympic champion Tom Daley and Love Island star Uma Jammeh. For Kieran and Megan, this step marks the beginning of opportunities outside the reality format, reflecting how their journey has extended beyond the screen.

Love Is Blind: UK representation move highlights potential future projects across media and entertainment

MVE confirmed that Love Is Blind: UK couple, Kieran Holmes-Darby and Megan Jupp, will explore a wide range of projects under their new deal.

Founders Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee said the couple “have the opportunity to cut through and become future faces of entertainment.”

The agency sees their appeal as extending beyond the reality TV audience, positioning them for growth in areas such as podcasts, live events, and original intellectual property.

Talent directors Minnie Harding, Meisha Kelly, and Matthew Harvey added that their “talent combined with their relatability makes them a truly unique signing and we see enormous potential for them far beyond reality TV.”

This shows the confidence the agency has in their long-term future.

MVE’s expansion strategy has involved recruiting from major firms like InterTalent and WME, and their signing of Kieran and Megan fits into this larger vision. With Netflix confirming that Love Is Blind: UK has been successful enough to commission a third season,

Kieran and Megan’s public profile remains strong, which the agency aims to leverage across multiple platforms.

Broader industry context shows growing demand for reality stars beyond television

The signing also reflects a wider trend where reality show participants move into mainstream media careers.

Kieran and Megan are currently the only couple still together from Love Is Blind: UK Season 2, which has helped sustain their visibility and relatability with audiences.

This stability has made them attractive to brands and entertainment companies seeking personalities with genuine followings.

MVE has been co-signing talent with WME in recent months. High-profile examples include Olympic diving champion Tom Daley, Love Island contestant Uma Jammeh, and TikTok creator Ellie Evelyn.

This shows the agency’s focus on building a diverse roster that balances sports, digital content, and reality television.

For Kieran and Megan, this deal signals a new phase of their careers, moving from reality participants to entertainment figures in their own right.

By branching into areas such as partnerships, podcasts, and live appearances, they join a growing group of reality alumni who expand their influence across multiple industries.

The signing illustrates how entertainment agencies now see reality TV couples as potential long-term assets in the evolving media landscape.



Kieran and Megan’s MVE signing marks their shift from reality TV participants to expanding figures in wider entertainment opportunities.

