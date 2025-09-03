Love Is Blind: UK stars Ashleigh and Sarover reflect on their experience on the show

Cast of Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 stars Ashleigh and Sarover recently shed light on their experience in the pods and how their marriages ended shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

In an interview with Lorraine, posted on September 2, 2025, Ashleigh and Sarover discussed their journey, their marriages, and how everything concluded.

Although they did not get the ending they had wanted from the experiment, they were glad they had participated. Ashleigh and Sarover explained that the show helped them learn a great deal about themselves and what they deserved in their significant others.

The ladies mentioned that the experiment allowed them to explore the dating world through a completely different lens.

While in the pods, they spoke about deep and meaningful topics such as parenthood, childhood, trauma, and more, subjects that in the real world would not be discussed so early on.

Although both Ashleigh and Sarover got divorced just three months after tying the knot, they still looked back on their journey in a positive light.

“We’ve conquered so much in our own self-development. We’ve become courageous and vulnerable on TV; you’ve seen that. And that’s a superpower,” Ashleigh expressed.

Love Is Blind: UK cast members Ashleigh and Sarover remain hopeful about their futures

Ashleigh and Sarover both got married in the finale of Love Is Blind: UK. While Ashleigh wed Billy, Sarover said “I do” to Kal.

Both women looked forward to embarking on a new journey, excited to start a new chapter with their husbands.

However, their dreams were crushed sooner than expected.

Just three months after tying the knot, Kal and Billy ended their respective marriages, saying they felt disconnected and detached. Ashleigh and Sarover were surprised by their sudden change of hearts.

In the interview with Lorraine, Sarover confessed that she was still “in shock” by Kal’s decision.

She stated that she never saw any signs of conflict, which made her wonder why Kal never expressed or tried to address his concerns. The Love Is Blind: UK star was disappointed by Kal’s unwillingness to try.

Ashleigh echoed a similar sentiment, saying:

“I think we’ve had to process and get that closure ourselves. A lot of self-work, and things, so, but, it’s so unclear.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Ashleigh recalled how Billy had an issue with her busy work schedule as a cabin crew manager. She noted that his discomfort with her profession became “really disrespectful” after a while. The Love Is Blind: UK alum stated that if her job was “such a dealbreaker” for him, it would have been better for Billy to have said no to her at the altar.

Sarover and Ashleigh then reflected on the moment they saw their respective partners for the first time.

Ashleigh revealed that she had expected Billy to be bald.

Elsewhere, Sarover noted that she was so emotionally invested in Kal that looks did not bother her.

“It didn’t matter because we got to know their soul and I think from the experiment, love is so powerful, love isn’t what you see, love is what you see within,” Ashleigh explained.

Even though the Love Is Blind: UK ladies’ marriages ended in divorces, they had “no regrets.”

Sarover stated that the experiment helped them change themselves and their worldview.

Soon after, they were asked about how similar both Billy's and Kal’s reasons for ending their respective marriages were.

Sarover and Ashleigh then disclosed that Kal and Billy had gone on a boys’ trip shortly before New Year’s, which was when they announced their decisions. They suspected that the Love Is Blind: UK men had conspired to cause the breakups at the time.

However, regardless of the outcome, the ladies confessed that they were still looking for their ideal match and were hopeful about their futures.

Stay tuned for more updates.