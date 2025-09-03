Who remained single after Love Is Blind: UK season 2? Details explored

Love Is Bind: UK season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 concluded with its reunion episode on August 31, 2025, where the final status of all the cast members was revealed.

Out of the five original engagements, only Kieran and Megan remain married today. Several couples ended their relationships either before or after the altar, while a few contestants left the experiment without forming lasting partnerships.

The individuals who remain single after season 2 are Sophie, Demola, and Patrick, each of whom shared updates on their current situations and experiences during the show's reunion.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion update: Cast members who remain single

Sophie’s status after season 2

Sophie exited the pods following a love triangle involving Kieran and Megan. Reflecting on her time in the experiment, she said she had placed "so much pressure" on herself to leave with a husband and even questioned if she might have been the problem for not giving others more of a chance.

At the reunion, Sophie clarified her present circumstances, saying,

“My only emotional investment was myself going through [the pods]. I haven’t been engaged. I’m not married or getting divorced from anyone.”

She confirmed she is currently single, while acknowledging ongoing attention from outside the show, explaining that her DMs are “juicy” but she remains in the Love Is Blind bubble.

Sophie also addressed the fallout from drama involving Katisha and Javen. She explained that she had already apologized for her behavior, noting that if she had been in Katisha’s position, the situation would have felt the same.

Demola’s update after the pods

Demola left the pods single after his connection with Katisha did not progress, as she pursued an engagement with Javen. Since filming, he remains unattached. He explained that while he has been receiving plenty of attention and even "marriage proposals," his priority is focusing on himself first before committing to someone else.

Speaking about lessons learned, Demola shared that he walked away with the understanding that “the energy you put into something is the energy you will receive.” Reflecting on rejection in the pods, he stated,

“Rejection is God’s protection and redirection. That doesn’t mean that in the moment it’s not going to feel right, but something better is on its way.”

When asked about Javen and Katisha’s breakup, Demola said it was a shame and that he wished them the best, adding he would have been their "cheerleader." He also noted their situation was complicated, but felt their connection had been real.

Patrick’s decision to remain single

Patrick decided to quit the experiment prematurely after he cut things off with Aanu. He stated that marriage is "so serious and sacred" and stated he did not feel the same connection as his partner.

After their break-up, Patrick went to the mid-season mixer where the drama unfolded. He characterized the confrontation by saying he "did not see that coming."

Patrick reiterated that rejection is a part of life and said he had been rejected before. He also let the audience know that both he and Aanu could now find partners that matched them.

Patrick submitted a statement that closed his chapter on the show:

“I came into Love Is Blind single with the genuine intention of finding a wife. While my journey on the show didn’t end in a partnership, 2025 has been life-changing as I embrace the joy of becoming a father.”

