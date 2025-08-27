How old is Taylor Swift? Old interview of singer saying she will not get married till she is 35 resurfaces after her engagement to Travis Kelce

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

On Tuesday, August 26, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in an Instagram post. In the wake of the engagement, an old interview of Swift, where she tells the interviewer her intention of not marrying until she was 35 years old.

In the clip, a young Taylor told the host:

"My music is where I’m always gonna be personal. I don’t hold anything back in that category."

The host then pointed out the fact that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, was also in the audience, saying:

"So we’re not gonna find out until you’re married, and your mom’s here, so Mom? Not allowed to get married until she’s 35?"

Coincidentally, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 35 years old right now. In the caption of the Instagram post where the All Too Well singer announced her engagement, she wrote:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In over 12 hours of its upload, the post has gone viral across all social media platforms, receiving more than 27 million views on Instagram itself. According to PEOPLE, the singer's engagement ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck from Artifex Fine Jewelry. The diamond used in her engagement ring is an old mine-cut diamond.

While the exact date of Travis Kelce's proposal remains unknown, the designer said in an interview with News 5 that it took place "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago." The venue of the proposal was Travis Kelce's own home.

Taylor Swift's engagement ring could cost almost $5 million!

In addition to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, the engagement ring the athlete gave to the singer has also become a subject of speculation. Designer Neil Dutta from Angelic Diamonds estimates the diamond on her ring to be between 7 to 10 carats in weight.

Dutta adds that the central diamond on the ring is flanked by half-moon-shaped side jewels, which lend it a vintage feel. Meanwhile, Grimmett believed that the main diamond could be around 5-6 carats in weight, an elongated cushion cut, which is set in 18k yellow gold.

The potential price of Swift's ring has also drawn varied opinions. George Khalife estimates it to fall between $3.5 and $5 million. Dutta thinks it's somewhere between $1.3-$1.5 million, while Grimmett's bar is set even lower, between $125K- $175K.

Swift and Kelce have been officially dating for two years, making their couple debut at an SNL afterparty in 2023. Earlier this month, Taylor even marked his debut podcast appearance on Travis and Jason's sports podcast, New Heights, where she shared the news of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The upcoming project, which is Swift's 12th LP project, is set to contain 12 songs and be released on October 3.

The namesake title track of Taylor Swift's new album also features Sabrina Carpenter on it, garnering the latter even more attention ahead of the release of her own new album, Man's Best Friend.