How much did Ronn Owens GoFundMe raise? Beloved Bay Area radio host files for bankruptcy amid financial struggles

Ronn Owens and Jan Black have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy (Image via Facebook/ronnowens)

Ronn Owens and his wife, Jan Black, have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Arizona, the Marin Independent Journal reported, citing court records.

The veteran radio personalities have been having financial troubles for quite some time. On New Year’s Eve, the couple’s family and friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to help them. The fundraiser had an initial goal of $60,000, the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed in January. Within a few weeks, the campaign received more than $104,000 in donations, Jweekly reported.

As of August 19, 2025, the Ronn Owens GoFundMe has raised over $131,000 against a goal of $140K. As of this writing, the page has received over 1.5K donations for the beloved Bay Area radio host. The Ronn Owens GoFundMe also recounts the KGO legend’s health struggles. The organizer mentioned:

“Today, Ronn is facing profound challenges. After living with Parkinson’s disease for 23 years, his health battles have intensified. He has courageously faced not only Parkinson’s but also four bouts with cancer—most recently colon cancer—and serious heart issues.”

The GoFundMe description continues:

“These medical struggles have taken a toll, both physically and financially, on the man who has been a pillar of strength for so many.”

However, despite his GoFundMe campaign, the National Radio Hall of Famer recently filed for a Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Ronn Owens and Jan Black reported $2.3 million in liabilities, with more than $511K owed to creditors, court filings show

According to the Marin Independent Journal, the ex-KGO-810 radio host and his wife (a former KGO and KCBS anchor) filed for bankruptcy on August 14. In their filing, the couple claimed they owe $2.3 million in liabilities.

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, Ronn Owens and Jan Black also have more than $511 in debt, which they owe to over 40 creditors, including banks, credit card companies, and others. A significant portion of their debt, which constitutes over $400K, was incurred since the beginning of this year.

The former San Francisco residents sold their Sea Cliff neighborhood property in 2020 for $3.5 million, the Marin Independent Journal confirmed via Redfin. Black and Owens relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, and purchased a $1.5 million home.

Ronn Owens and Jan Black have listed their monthly earnings as around $21,000 from their pensions and unemployment compensation. At the same time, they have reported their monthly expenses to be around $6,640, excluding mortgage.

The Marin Independent Journal reported that the couple stopped paying their $14,188 monthly mortgage payments. Amidst their financial struggles, the couple’s daughter also faced indictment in May in an alleged paternity fraud.

For the unversed, Ronn Owens was also under scrutiny for using GoFundMe donations. In a June 29 post, the ex-radio host denied diverting the funds to his daughter’s legal expenses. He started by sharing his gratitude towards the donations:

“I'm deeply grateful that the GoFundMe account set up for me last year is still active and continues to provide essential support as I navigate an incredibly challenging period in terms of health and finances. If you’d like to contribute—or simply share the link—you can find it below.”

Ronn Owens addressed the accusations from some users and wrote:

“Unfortunately, some individuals have made defamatory claims suggesting the fund was created to support my daughter, Laura, and her legal expenses. Those claims are completely false and deeply hurtful.”

Owens clarified that Laura neither received nor requested nor accessed the funds from his GoFundMe. He further asserted that the money will not be used for her legal matters. Ronn also voiced his support for his daughter and criticized the people trying to discredit them.