How did Erika and Charlie Kirk meet? Nick Fuentes believes the couple were in an arranged marriage before the assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Weeks after Charlie Kirk's passing, Nick Fuentes spoke about his widow, Erika Kirk, sharing his belief that the couple's marriage was an arranged one.

In a clip posted on X by @Kaizarrev, Fuentes was heard voicing his suspicions about their marriage as he said:

"I do not believe for one second that they met organically... No, they were set up together by somebody... Who set them up and where did this girl come from that's gonna be Charlie Kirk's wife and bear his children? I think that was an arranged marriage, and that tells me that she's tapped into some kind of network... Maybe there's a connection there. I would not be surprised."

According to US Weekly, Charlie Kirk and Erika Frantzve met each other in 2018 at a burger joing - Bills Burgers - in NYC. While Kirk was there to interview her for a job at TPUSA, he ended up asking her for a date.

Kirk announced his engagement with Erika on Instagram in December 2020. The following year, the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2021, in Scottsdale. The couple have since welcomed two children - a daughter and a son.

Nick Fuentes believes that Charlie & Erika Kirk were an Arranged Marriage & they meet at Bohemian Grove 🤯



Nick also has many questions about Erika about how quickly she took over TPUSA & more.



"I don't buy any of the Israel conspiracies, but THIS I'm interested in." pic.twitter.com/QBy4TNmSB8 — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) September 26, 2025

Further in the video, Fuentes also questioned the swift manner in which Erika assumed the role of leading TPUSA following Kirk's death, saying:

"What we're being led to believe is that Erika Kirk is the archetypal trad girl... that's the character that they're selling us. Her husband gets shot in the neck graphically... Shouldn't she be, like, despondent? Shouldn't she be in shock? Shouldn't she be in a catatonic state? Or crying or be in a veil as a widow somewhere?"

In contrast to what Nick points out should have been Erika's natural reaction to Charlie's death, she instead took up leadership at TPUSA "the second he dies". He also highlighted a shift in her personality, with Erika suddenly starting to give speeches, and becoming "super influential" and "super powerful".

Fuentes then went on to question the fairness of Erika being "foisted" as the new leader of Kirk's company, saying:

"They're asking us to accept her as a new leader... I don't like that because that's manipulative. That is predatory... She's untouchable, she's beyond reproach, she's the victim of the tragedy. It's like when a victim of a school shooting starts running an anti-gun non-profit."

Towards the end of the clip, Nick Fuentes questioned Erika Kirk's qualifications that made her fit to run TPUSA, adding that asking her that question at this time would be considered "in bad taste," which is what he had a problem with.

Erika Kirk spoke about her "Ephesians 5" marriage to Charlie Kirk in a new interview

In an interview with the New York Times (published earlier this week), Erika opened up about the beginning of their relationship, claiming that after they started dating, he had "engulfed" her into his world. The recallin their "Ephesians 5" marriage, the widow said:

"It’s so hard to articulate the beauty of an Ephesians 5 marriage when you actually have a man that’s worth following."

For the unversed, an "Ephesians 5" marriage adheres to a Bible verse, which states that women should submit to their husbands, while the husbands vow to love and cherish their wives as Christ's love for the Church.