Eden Deckerhoff GoFundMe fails to garner support for Florida State University student suspended for alleged assault

Eden Deckerhoff, a Florida State University student, has been accused of assault and anti-Semitism (Image via Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

Eden Deckerhoff, a graduate student researcher, was suspended after she was accused of assaulting a peer.

State Attorney Jack Campbell later confirmed that the accused is facing a misdemeanor battery charge, according to WTXL-TV. While Deckerhoff has been prohibited from returning to campus, a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her has failed to garner the attention of the community.

For those unaware, one of Eden’s family members created the GoFundMe campaign following her suspension. The fundraiser organizer, Daniel Deckerhoff, mentioned:

“Eden Deckerhoff has always stood up for what’s right, even when it’s difficult.”

Daniel wrote that Eden was recently expelled after she confronted a fellow student “about a violent message on their shirt.” The organizer revealed that Eden is facing a lawsuit from her peer’s family. Daniel continued:

“This has been devastating for her, especially as she was looking forward to graduating next year and pursuing college opportunities. The emotional toll on Eden and our family has been immense, and we’re struggling with the pain of being unfairly labeled and isolated in our community.”

The fundraiser aims to assist the FSU student with “legal expenses and court costs.” Daniel Deckerhoff added that the expenses have been “overwhelming” for the family. He added:

“My mom has had to take time off work to support Eden, driving her to an alternative school while we prepare for the legal battle ahead.”

Daniel described Eden Deckerhoff as a kind and principled person and wrote:

“She’s not the person some are trying to portray her as—she’s a warrior who chose to stand up when it mattered most.”

The Deckerhoff family urged supporters on GoFundMe to support Eden and allow her to clear her name. They reiterated that the FSU researcher “stands by her values.”

Eden Deckerhoff’s Florida State University incident explained

The alleged altercation involving the FSU researcher and another student happened on the night of Wednesday, July 30, 2025. In a video that circulated on social media, Eden Deckerhoff was reportedly seen responding to an Israel Defence Forces t-shirt her peer wore on campus. She is heard saying:

“f*ck Israel, free Palestine, [...] You're an ignorant f*cking son of a b****.”

Before she walks off, Deckerhoff appears to push away the camera, seemingly making contact with the other student. The student told police that Eden hit his shoulder while attempting to reach his smoothie on the table, per WTXL-TV. The outlet cited the arrest report, in which the other FSU student recounted:

“…she’s like telling me things like you’re part of a mass genocide, and you’re killing people, and I was in shock I didn’t understand what she was saying… she tried kind of like shoving me, and taking the drink and pouring it on my head, but I kind of just pushed her hand away.”

Many accused Eden Deckerhoff of anti-Semitism and assault, but she was not charged with a hate crime. According to WTXL-TV, the accused told police that she was embarrassed but did not shove the other student. Eden’s arraignment is scheduled for September 18, 2025.