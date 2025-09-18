Ed Sheeran sets 2026 Indianapolis tour date: What fans should know about tickets

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Ed Sheeran attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Global hitmaker Ed Sheeran is set to bring his Loop Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium on October 10, 2026, marking one of the most anticipated concert events of the year. The tour will visit over 20 major cities in North America, allowing fans to experience the top singer's exceptional live shows in large venues.

This tour comes right after his eighth studio album, Play, came out on September 12. It has already been generating buzz with both fans and critics. Known for his full-house shows and big hits, Sheeran's next tour date is set to be a thrilling night that underscores his continued reign as one of the world's biggest music stars.

Ed Sheeran announces U.S. tour dates with sales starting Sept. 23

The trip starts on June 13, 2026, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. It then passes by major cities, and it concludes in Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, on November 7. The audience will witness a fresh stage presentation, the tracks of his most recent album, Play, and a mixture of the best hits and old classics.

Ed Sheeran is all set for his new big tour, and fans can start buying tickets on September 23 at 9 a.m local time. If you have an American Express card, you can get early access at noon the same day. All other fans can get tickets from September 26 at 10 a.m local time.

Ed Sheeran returns to Indianapolis on his Loop Tour after eight years

Ed Sheeran is all set to come back to Indianapolis after eight years, with a show on his Loop Tour. The Grammy winner last took the stage in the city at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2017, back when the venue carried the Bankers Life name. His first time in Indianapolis was in 2012 at the Egyptian Room in the Old National Centre.

The tour's name, the Loop Tour, hints at Sheeran's signature use of a loop pedal. This tool lets him add layers of sound live on stage and craft full songs piece by piece.

