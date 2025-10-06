Did Morgan Freeman pledge $2.5 million to create a bronze Charlie Kirk statue? Viral claim debunked

Morgan Freeman has not responded to the rumors that are going viral (Image via Getty)

Rumors of Morgan Freeman creating a huge bronze statue in memory of Charlie Kirk have been trending online for some time. The news was shared by various Facebook pages on October 6, 2025, with a link to a report by Rune Cliff stating that Morgan’s announcement left everyone speechless.

The report claimed that Freeman had allegedly donated $2.5 million to create the statue at Fort Field Stadium. Moreover, the outlet stated that Morgan even advised a secret inscription to be added to the statue.

However, the news is not true as Morgan Freeman has not announced anything about such a donation on any platform. He has not even reacted to the news of Charlie Kirk’s demise, who was shot dead last month at Utah Valley University.

Another report by the same outlet went viral last week, on Friday, October 3, saying that Morgan Freeman wrote a piece titled Echoes of a Silent Voice. The outlet claimed that the piece was created by Morgan out of grief and conviction. On the other hand, the outlet did not mention anything about what Freeman said in the piece.

The reports are a part of AI-generated claims that have grabbed attention after Kirk’s death on September 10, 2025. Notably, Freeman or Kirk’s family has not responded to the ongoing rumors, as of this writing.

According to CBS News, multiple posts related to certain conspiracy theories and names of individuals without any link to Kirk’s death are being spread frequently on social media. The posts also included pictures of the suspect, Tyler Robinson, which were being enhanced with AI.

AI-generated claims of tributes to Charlie Kirk continue creating headlines







As mentioned, multiple posts created through AI after Charlie Kirk’s death have been trending everywhere. According to Politifact, the viral items included a video where a voice resembling Adele could be heard in the background, and it featured the late political activist with his daughter.

The video was initially posted on YouTube, and the voice that was similar to Adele was heard saying:



“Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk! The angels sing your name. Your story’s written in the stars, a fire that won’t wane.”



However, the video was revealed to be AI-generated, and there were similar videos with fake thumbnails, featuring popular personalities giving emotional expressions on camera. Politifact stated that there were around 24 such videos, and apart from being posted on other platforms, they received millions of views.

Among other videos, two of them featured tribute songs reportedly made by Ed Sheeran. One of the singles was shared on the day when Charlie Kirk was shot dead, and most of the videos included a disclaimer stating that they may have altered content.

Meanwhile, a report by WUSF on October 6, 2025, stated that the trophy that is being given to the winner of the state debate championship held at the New College of Florida in April this year will be named after Charlie Kirk. The news has been confirmed in a memo by Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.