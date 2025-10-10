Big Brother UK star George makes online comeback, reveals link to Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint

George from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK’s controversial star and axed contestant, George Gilbert, returned to social media following his removal from the show.

His Instagram account (@georgegilbertig), which was previously private, has now been made public.

George’s posts, including pictures and video clips, mostly gave a glimpse into his acting career, as he took on extra and background roles in the industry.

However, it was George’s links to a couple of celebrities that drew fans’ attention.

In an August 18, 2025, post, the Big Brother UK star was seen posing with Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran and Harry Potter fame Rupert Grint.

In the caption of the post, which captured him hanging out with Ed and Rupert during a music video shoot, he wrote:



“Bury St. Edmunds wif ma bae again. And Grinty. What a week it was.”



George, who landed small parts in the Downton Abbey film New Era, HBO show Pennyworth, Mary & George, Netflix’s Heartstopper, and an episode of EastEnders, has regularly worked as a double for Ed besides sharing a set with Rupert.

Despite his career and connections, his time inside the Big Brother UK house came to an end after ITV removed him for using “unacceptable language and behavior.”

Big Brother UK fame George believes Ed Sheeran is “one of the good guys”







The 23-year-old parish councilor-turned-actor from Braintree first worked with Ed Sheeran in May 2023.

On May 8, he shared a collection of photos from the video shoot of Ed’s studio album, - or Subtract, one of which showed him posing alongside the artist himself.

In the caption of the post, he wrote:



“I’ve never done the whole ‘idol’ thing myself, but if you’re going to have one, Ed is one of the good guys. A resilient, talented, down-to-earth geezer who even drives himself to set (sometimes).”



The Big Brother UK cast member expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to “worm” his way into collaborating with “some of the best in the business for 3 weeks as Ed’s body double.”

George referred to the Grammy Award winner as the “#1 artist from London to Timbuktu,” and gushed about being part of his music videos.

According to him, he was “part of music history” since the album was “so sentimental” to the singer.

In the end, he jokingly thanked Teddy for looking “a little bit like me.”

While George praised and appreciated Ed’s music, his opinions about Dua Lipa left netizens stunned.

In an episode of Big Brother UK, George opined that “modern pop songs” did not require much effort, but became hits because the singers were “fit.”

With that, he added that he did not consider anyone his role model. However, if he had to, he said he would prefer looking up to Cristiano Ronaldo.

What did George say about his removal from the Big Brother UK house?

In a statement to The Sun, published on October 8, George addressed his eviction, admitting he went “too far” by crossing the show’s boundaries one too many times.



“As a flag bearer of freedom of speech I never hesitate to discuss and question any topic regardless of how contentious it may be. Sadly, the boundaries of what is deemed offensive are subjective and I evidently went too far this time by crossing their line one too many times,” he said.



He had previously been warned by Big Brother for mocking Sam by making inappropriate gestures about their body language and way of talking.

George remained a controversial figure throughout his stay in the house as he commented on restoring the “British identity, immigration laws, homelessness, disability benefits," and more.

Stay tuned for more updates.