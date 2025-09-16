"Valid cause they be doing this to artists anyway": Fans react as Ed Sheeran reveals plans for a posthumous album titled 'Eject'

Ed Sheeran has released a new album earlier this month (Image via Getty)

Ed Sheeran has recently opened up about his plans to release a posthumous album titled Eject. The popular singer disclosed the details while speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on September 10, 2025.

Notably, Ed has previously addressed the same thing in another conversation with Rolling Stone around two years ago. While speaking to Zane, Ed said that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, will contribute a lot to the album as she is getting the opportunity to select the songs to be added to the soundtrack.

“My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away, choose the 10 best. And it’s like imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there’s early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the 10 best of his entire career”, Ed Sheeran said.

While people came to know about Ed’s plans, they started sharing their reactions to the same on X (formerly Twitter).

A user seemingly expressed relief over the fact that Ed would get to release the album in a format without anyone’s intervention, and his fans would be satisfied.

“Honestly valid cause they be doing this to artists anyway. Might as well have somewhat of a say in what theyre gonna do with it”, @yungaccident wrote on X.

Netizens also reacted in the comments section of a post by Pop Base on X, where a user described Ed Sheeran’s plans as a wild and creative thing.

“Dropping an album to honor your death is a very wild and at the same time a creative thing to do”, @CryptoPlays_ said on X .

Another person suggested that Ed’s daughters should get a chance to pick the songs instead of his wife.

“Ed Sheeran has mentioned this album before but I thought he was going to pick the tracks. I kind of love that Cherry gets to pick them. Maybe each of his daughters should get to pick a track as well”, @PatriciaLWatts commented .

On the other hand, a few people also criticized Ed’s plans, with a user claiming that no one requested a posthumous album, along with another stating that his music would be torture.

“Nobody asked for this be serious”, @chihiroloverr said on X . “Planning to torture us with his sh*tty music after death is crazy”, @Himu_Art stated .

Ed Sheeran said that he wants to plan everything before releasing the album

Ed’s latest conversation with Zane Lowe is grabbing a lot of attention on YouTube after he revealed his plans for a posthumous album. Notably, the video has already received more than 150,000 views, as of this writing.

Ed Sheeran said during the interview that he is willing to work with his wife on the album before his death. He further stated that although a lot of people are going to criticize his plan, many others will find it interesting at the same time.

Ed also addressed how he is not planning to create everything in a rush, as he stated:

“You know how posthumous albums come out, but they’re sort of unplanned. And I don’t want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned.”

The 34-year-old has already released an album a few days ago, titled Play. It has 13 singles in the soundtrack.