DJ Akademiks calls out "secret beefing and RATTING in Atlanta" amid Young Thug, Lil Baby and QC P drama

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Young Thug attends Young Thug's 30Th Birthday Party at a private location on August 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

DJ Akademiks had recently reacted to the ongoing drama involving Atlanta rappers like Young Thug and Lil Baby. On August 31, Akademiks took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his take on the same. In the tweet that has now gained massive attention online, DJ Akademiks wrote,

"It’s always been a whole lotta hating, secret beefing and RATTING in Atlanta .. they did an amazing job for over a decade keeping it secret. Officially it’s over… all their dirt on social media that’s why it look so crazy it all coming out at once."

As of now, the tweet garnered more than 340K views as well as 3.9K likes since it was shared less than 24 hours ago. Many netizens even share their point of view with respect to what Akademiks believed. One account holder with the username @BrainardScoles wrote that every scene in Atlanta "got beef, hatin and rats."

This reaction from Akademiks surfaced amid the chaos going on in the Atlanta rap scene, where snitching allegations have come up. These popped up after a recent video in which a man who appeared to be Young Thug was seemingly name-dropping people involved in alleged crimes during an interrogation by law enforcement.

Young Thug further got into a beef with Pierre Thomas after the former accused the latter of being a "rat"

As previously mentioned, the Atlanta rap scene had been in chaos. The issues there had been particularly related to questions about loyalty and snitching allegations. While Young Thug himself had been facing these allegations, he accused Pierre Thomas of the same. For the unversed, Thomas had been the CEO and co-founder of Quality Control Music.

According to reports by Baller Alert, during a recently leaked call on Friday, Thug could be heard accusing Thomas of snitching. According to Young Thug, Thomas had been cooperating with the authorities. During the same call, Thug also questioned Lil Baby for being associated with Thomas, even though he had been facing such accusations.

These remarks, allegedly from Young Thug, prompted Pierre Thomas to take to social media to hit back. Thomas took to Instagram stories and first clarified that he was not involved in any activities, unlike what was claimed by Thug. Thomas further wrote in the story,

"Imagine some broke a** rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n***as that I love running with these h** a** n***as knowing how these n***as talk about me..."

Thomas additionally wrote on his Instagram story as a response to Thug's allegations,

"All the street n***as is broke, dead, and in jail. Why do ya’ll continue to glorify this s**t?"

Further in the story, Thomas went about accusing Thug as well as PeeWee Roscoe of creating fake stories against him. For those unversed, Roscoe defended Thug when the aforementioned audio call, which sparked snitching allegations against the latter, sparked online.

In another Instagram story, Pierre Thomas claimed that he had never been in a courtroom and also had never dropped any names in front of law enforcement officials.

No reaction to DJ Akademiks' post has been issued from any party, as of now.