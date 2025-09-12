Did Jeramiah Dickey offer financial help to Charlie Kirk's family? Viral claim debunked as false pledge posts erupt online

Jeramiah Dickey didn't pledge financial support to Charlie Kirk's kids (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A new social media claim suggests that Jeramiah Dickey, Director of Athletics at Boise State University, has pledged financial support for Charlie Kirk’s children. There are, however, no credible reports supporting the assertion made in some posts that Dickey has offered to pay the living and educational expenses of the late conservative activist’s kids.

The unfounded claims started after Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, at Utah Valley University (UVU). Blue Turf Dynasty, a Boise State Football-centric Facebook page with over 3.6K followers, was among the first ones to post the rumor, according to BoiseDev. The unverified FB post read:

“Immediately after Charlie Kirk passed away, Jeramiah Dickey — CEO of the Boise State Broncos football — immediately stepped in, pledging to pay all living and educational expenses for Kirk’s two children.”

Neither Jeramiah Dickey nor the Boise State Broncos announced anything related to the claim. Furthermore, Dickey has refuted the posts and described them as “not legitimate” while responding to a query from BoiseDev. The BSU Director of Athletics also told the outlet that he has received calls from many about the viral claim.

Similar unverified rumors about American Football stars Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson have surfaced on social media. However, neither the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback nor the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has declared a pledge to support Kirk’s kids financially.

Internet users call out the Blue Turf Dynasty FB page for posting fake news about Jeramiah Dickey’s pledge

Soon after the viral claim surfaced on Facebook, BoiseDev debunked the rumor of the pledge, citing Dickey himself. Many lambasted the Facebook page, Blue Turf Dynasty, for posting fake news.

“Take this down. He didn’t say this. I’ve seen this for multiple people,” Tommie Henry wrote.

“Saw the same thing for Morgan Wallen. It’s all click bait,” Michelle Foster commented.

“Weird…. So did Dan Lanning. As a matter of fact, it was this same article, just with a different picture. What a coincidence. 🤦🏽🤦🏽,” Daniel Molina highlighted the misinformation on social media.

“Not sure who is peddling this but I've seen the same story with different people. Why someone would do something so crappy as to make this up is beyond me,” James Buster shared their dismay.

“So sad everybody believes this to be true,” Scott D Sippy wrote.

Praying for Charlie Kirk and his wife and children…power in prayer! Absolutely horrible and incredibly sad. We serve a God who is a miracle worker! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) September 10, 2025

While Jeramiah Dickey didn’t make a pledge, he was among the notable figures to share his concern on X after Charlie Kirk was shot at his UVU event. After the shocking Wednesday incident, Dickey wrote:

“Praying for Charlie Kirk and his wife and children…power in prayer! Absolutely horrible and incredibly sad. We serve a God who is a miracle worker!”

Later, U.S. President Trump announced the death of Charlie Kirk, who is survived by his wife Erika and two young children. After nearly two days of manhunt, POTUS confirmed during a Fox News conversation that a suspect was apprehended. He shared:

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody. Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor – everybody did a great job.”

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Trump now confirms that Charlie Kirk’s suspect has been captured. pic.twitter.com/CeabRwuGmI — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 12, 2025

Trump added:

“Getting somebody that you start off with absolutely nothing. And we started off with a clip that made him look like an ant, that was almost useless. We just saw there was somebody up there. And so much work has been done over the last two and a half days.”

Donald Trump revealed that somebody close to the suspect turned him in, after the FBI Salt Lake City released pictures a day earlier.