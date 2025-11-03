Did '60 Minutes' edit out Trump praising Bari Weiss and claiming to make "a lot of money" from Paramount? MSNBC analyst Tim Miller threatens to sue

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (L) takes a question from a reporter in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips, plans to invest $100 billion in new manufacturing facilities in the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Sunday, November 2, Donald Trump returned to CBS News' 60 Minutes - a program that faced serious legal repercussions after its allegedly edited interview with Kamala Harris last year. The lawsuit Trump filed against the network was ultimately settled with a payment of $16 million.

This was the President's first appearance on the program since 2020. He was scheduled to appear before 2024 presidential elections as well, but eventually backed out.

60 Minutes did not air the part where Trump discusses his success in extorting the network and calls them Fake News. This edit is harmful to me and I’m considering suing. pic.twitter.com/9AkYAJ1ELh — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 3, 2025

However, there seems to be an edit in Trump's latest hour-long interview, with his comments on the Paramount lawsuit as well as the new CBS leadership being allegedly omitted before it aired. Deadline reports that Donald Trump made a comment about the new CEO of CBS News - Bari Weiss - saying:

"I see good things happening in the news. I really do. And I think one of the best things to happen is this show and new ownership, CBS and new ownership. I think it’s the greatest thing that’s happened in a long time to a free and open and good press."

The President also brought up the massive settlement 60 Minutes paid him, saying:

"60 Minutes was forced to pay me – a lot of money because they took her answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can’t have fake news. You’ve gotta have legit news."

Tim Miller - who is a strong Republican critic - has addressed the omission from Trump's interview in a tweet posted on Monday morning, calling the edit "harmful" to him. The MSNBC analyst also expressed his willingness to sue the program over it, alongside the screenshots of the omitted monologue by the president.

Trump insists that thee ICE raids "haven't gone far enough"

See President Donald J. Trump's FULL interview on @60Minutes — all 73+ minutes, without the network's edits and cuts.



WATCH IN FULL: pic.twitter.com/i95cQ3Gqei — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 3, 2025

Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview on CBS News was conducted by Norah O'Donnell, who brought up the ICE raids during the program, asking him:

"Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raids gone too far?"

The President's response was rather sharp, with the mention of two former Presidents in an accusatory tone. He said:

"No. I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama."

O'Donnell also brought up Trump's recent pardon of Changpeng Zhao. For the unversed, Zhao is the former CEO and co-founder of Binance - a cryptocurrency exchange company. He was charged with the violation of US money laundering laws, and pleaded guilty to the same in April 2024.

Changpeng subsequently received a prison sentence of four months, alongside a fee of $4.3 billion. Trump, who pardoned Zhao last month, appeared to be unfamiliar with him as O'Donnell asked him about the pardon, claiming he didn't know "who he is".

​