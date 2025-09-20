"Bro what?" - Love Island Games fans react to Andreina getting upset about Tyrique and Kay Kay's kiss

Tyrique from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games Season 2 aired a new episode on September 19, 2025, which saw things intensify between Tyrique and Andreina after his secret kiss with Kay Kay was revealed to her.

In episode 3, Tyrique and Kay Kay shared a kiss after Andreina, Tyrique’s former partner, lost a duel to Lucinda, leaving her single and vulnerable.

So, when Chris revealed the incident to Andreina, she was taken aback and disappointed. Consequently, she pulled Tyrique for a one-on-one chat and criticized him for keeping it a secret.

Tyique argued that it was not his intention to keep Andreina in the dark, but she remained unconvinced.

She called him out for upsetting her when she was at her “lowest point” in the villa.

The male Love Island Games contender admitted that kissing Kay Kay was not the right thing to do, especially when Andreina had had a rough night.

However, he defended himself, saying it was an impulsive moment that could not have been avoided.

Love Island Games fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on Andreina’s reaction. While most felt her reaction was uncalled for since she herself was kissing bombshell Johnny in Tyrique’s absence, some thought otherwise.

“Andreina wants to be able to kiss whoever she wants but Tyrique has to stay true to her & keep his lips to himself? Bro what ?” a netizen commented.

Love Island Games viewers disapproved of Andreina’s outburst, saying she did not have the right to question Tyrique’s actions.

“How Andreina acting finding out Tyrique kissed Kaykay like girl y’all are single. You been kissing Johnny all this time. Calm TF down,” a fan wrote.

“Tyrique pulling Andreina’s card was an accurate play. Girl what? You kissed Johnny! He said “alls fair in love and war… and we don’t actually go together sis,’” another one commented.

“Tyrique 100% right in his convo with Andreina. How can you be mad Tyrique kissed Kaykay while you done kissed Johnny twice? Andreina you can’t have your cake and eat it too babe,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Island Games viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“Buttttt Andreina kissed Johnny & didn’t tell Tyrique so she has zero room to be mad at him kissing Kay Kay!” a person wrote.

“Andreina keep saying Tyrique kissed Kay-Kay when she was at her lowest…. But Andreina also kissed Johnny… twice… at her lowest… is you cool?” another netizen posted.

“I hate that I'm on Tyrique's side right now, Andreina is making me defend a wholea** man!? A villain at that,” a fan commented.

Love Island Games Season 2: Tyrique calls out Andreina for showing “double standards”

After Andreina learned about the incident, she confronted Tyrique for keeping the kiss a secret from her.

Tyrique explained that he was going to tell her about it, but could not find the right opportunity to do so.

Despite his argument, Andreina remained upset about the situation, especially because it unfolded when she was at her “lowest point,” having just lost a duel to Lucinda.

“I know it looks bad. But it wasn’t like that. I didn’t plan on kissing Kay Kay. I was alone in the bathroom. Kay Kay come and found me and then one thing led to another and I just kissed her, yeah. So, it felt right to do,” Tyrique explained.

But even then, Andreina continued to criticize the Love Island Games star for doing it, especially when she had confided in him about her vulnerabilities.

At that point, Tyrique apologized for hurting her. But at the same time, he asked her not to pin him down because she had done the same thing with Johnny on her date.

Andreina argued the situation was different because she had a history with Johnny, but Tyrique disagreed.

“This is double standards because you kissed… Listen, let me tell you something. Last night, you’re in bed, next to me, spooning him. Have I said a word? I haven’t said nothing because I’m like, all right. That’s okay,” he said.

According to him, everything was fair in love and war. He concluded by clarifying that if he were in a relationship with Andreina, he would not have kissed anyone.

However, that was not the case, so he failed to see a problem with exploring his options.

Stay tuned for more updates.