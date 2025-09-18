"Bitter mother in law": Love Is Blind: France fans react to Tatiana's mother's conversation with Yannick

Tatiana from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France season 1 returned with a new batch of episodes on September 17, 2025.

It saw the engaged couples return to Paris to settle into the real world and live together, testing their compatibility.

During that time, the contestants also met with each other’s family members and friends to see if they approved of their relationships.

In episode 7, titled The Queen Mother, Yannick met with Tatiana’s mother, Serah, for the first time.

While he hoped to impress her and seek her blessings, things took a drastic turn after Serah revealed how she truly felt about him.

Serah criticized Yannick for not signing the prenup contract, wondering why he hesitated to accept something that was meant to protect both him and Tatiana.

Yannick explained that he was not against the contract, but only wanted some time to think it over.

But Serah refused to allow that, stating that the wedding would be called off if the prenup was not signed.

She was also unhappy with how he cancelled a workshop organized for Tatiana at the last minute. As she continued to speak, she pointed fingers at his upbringing and even said:

“You’re not up to her level.”

Even when Yannick mentioned that he was uncomfortable, Serah said she would continue to speak however she wanted.

Love Is Blind: France fans took to X to react to the conversation. While many criticized Tatiana’s mother’s attitude, some claimed Yannick deserved it.

“Tatiana’s mom is the best example of the bitter mother in law people be talking about,” a fan wrote.

Many Love Is Blind: France viewers disapproved of the way Tatiana’s mother spoke with Yannick.

“At this stage, Tatiana has a child and is 39 years old, while Yannick could be with someone 10y younger. And her mother acts as if she’s matchmaking a 20year-old virgin heiress in high society. Many things, like the need to sign a prenup,could be said politely,” a netizen commented.

“Tatiana’s mother is one of those people that think they are doing something right for their kids because they are the mother but just suck as a mother. Like Jesus Christ! No man in France will want to deal with your daughter if this is how you are,” another one reacted.

“Yannick from Love #LoveIsBlindFrance may not really be a good match for Tatiana, but her mother is way too harsh. And not at the moment when she should be. If she had been like that earlier, her daughter might have had a happy marriage,” an X user posted.

Other Love Is Blind: France fans supported Tatiana’s mother, saying Yannick needed a wakeup call.

Thank you mother, may your daughter receive sense,” a fan commented.

“Tatiana’s Mother yaaaas, take him to the dirt mama,” another person reacted.

“Tatiana’s mother doesn’t play she scary lmao I’m sure Yannick sh*t his pants but some of what she said was hard truths he needed,” a netizen wrote.

Love is Blind: France: Tatiana’s mother does not think Yannick and Tatiana are compatible

After Serah questioned Yannick’s hesitation to sign the prenup agreement, Yannick explained that he needed time before rushing into decisions because he was still discovering sides to Tatiana he had not known before.

Serah disapproved of his stance and asked him to “call things off” instead.

Shortly after, Tatiana chimed in, telling Yannick that he never apologized to her for canceling the perfume workshop he had arranged for her.

Tatiana said it was disrespectful. Yannick argued that he had apologized to her, but she still wasn't satisfied.

“For you, it’s a point of pride to say, ‘Yes, I organized something. I changed it.’ No,” Serah expressed.

She continued, criticizing him for playing soccer with his friends and losing track of time. According to her, it showed a “lack of respect,” and made her worry if he would act the same way with Tatiana’s son.

After a while, Yannick spoke out, uncomfortable with the conversation. But Serah refused to back down, saying she had the right to tell him he was wrong.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, Serah stated that Yannick and Tatiana were incompatible and not fit to be married.

