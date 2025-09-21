Arizona’s Lil Capo pizza praised online for feeding people camped outside Charlie Kirk memorial at State Farm Stadium

Lil Capo Pizzeria receives praise online for delivering pizzas to people camped outside State Farm Stadium (Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ahead of Charlie Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium, the Lil Capo Pizzeria is winning hearts on social media.

The Glendale, Arizona-based restaurant has received praise after its manager walked over a mile to deliver dozens of pizzas to people at the NFL venue.

Many praised Lil Capo for delivering food to those who queued overnight for the memorial of the late Turning Point USA co-founder in Arizona.

Nick Sortor (@nicksortor), a media commentator and internet personality, wrote on X:

“AMAZING: The manager at Lil Capo Pizza just walked over a mile to deliver DOZENS of pizzas for patriots waiting in line overnight at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona So incredible to watch real Americans unite like this ❤️ This is all thanks to you, Charlie.”

At the same time, MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice), a popular conservative account on X, praised the pizzeria’s manager and asked their followers to make Lil Capo famous.

Internet user lauds Lil Capo Pizzeria for delivering food to people visiting State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

The home of the Arizona Cardinals is the venue for the memorial service of the late conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA.

According to outlets such as The Guardian and The New York Times, thousands of Charlie Kirk’s supporters gathered in Phoenix, AZ, on Saturday to bid him a farewell.

Amid many people lining up overnight to attend the memorial service at the stadium, a viral clip of a delivery person got a positive response from the X users.

As mentioned, Nick Sortor was among the popular internet personalities to post about Lil Capo's manager.

Nice! I live just a few miles away. I’ll be sure to visit Lil Capo Pizza—we’ve got to support our fellow patriots. — Jay Triguero (@Jaytrigs) September 21, 2025

Many reacted to the media commentator’s video and hailed the local pizza restaurant for feeding the people camped outside State Farm. Here’s a look at netizens praising Lil Capo Pizzeria:

“I’m reaching out tomorrow and sending some money to Lil Capo so they can keep delivering!,” a user proclaimed.

“Doing good in honor of Charlie— let’s pass it on,” another user wrote.

“This is awesome! We see so much hate on social media so it’s nice to see kindness,” one user remarked.

“Nothing brings Americans together like patriotism and pizza! 🇺🇲🍕👍👏,” another one wrote.

A user asserted:

“Nice! I live just a few miles away. I’ll be sure to visit Lil Capo Pizza—we’ve got to support our fellow patriots.”

Another user said:

“Time to order some pizza from that man, Hell yeah!”

Lil Capo Pizzeria is located in the Westgate Entertainment District, near the State Farm Stadium, where many have gathered to honor Charlie.

Erik Kirk, President Trump, JD Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth are among the many notable figures attending the memorial service.

For those unaware, Kirk died earlier this month on Wednesday, September 10, after he was shot during his “Prove Me Wrong” debate at Utah Valley University. It was the first event of his American Comeback Tour.

The FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety co-led the investigations and later took a suspect named Tyler Robinson into custody.