Did Grindr crash at the Charlie Kirk memorial? Arizona outage explained as netizens react in hilarious fashion

The "Grindr" app logo. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Grindr is making headlines as the gay dating app supposedly crashed on Sunday (September 21, 2025) in Phoenix, Arizona. Although the platform did not officially announce an outage, the crowdsourced platform DownTracker showed that app users from Phoenix stated that they could not use the app.

Phoenix is nine miles away from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Charlie Kirk's memorial was organized on Sunday. Turning Point USA told Fox News that 90,000 supporters attended the event.

The non-profit's newly appointed CEO, Erika Kirk, delivered a speech alongside President Donald Trump. Erika went viral after she tearfully said that she forgave her husband's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson.

According to DownTracker's report, there was a Grindr outage in Phoenix on Sunday. However, the outage also occurred in other parts of the country, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

The outage news was reuploaded on X by multiple users. Grindr trended on the social media platform as netizens made fun of the coincidence, jokingly stating that the massive number of attendees were supposedly using the app, causing it to crash.

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's memorial caused a SEVERE Grindr outage in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/LN76j4XVQ4 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) September 22, 2025

Netizens said that Republicans were "gays in hiding." One user (@JTrickingt0n) brought up that right-winged states searched for more transgender p*rn on Google. Last year, Ahrefs reported the news.

"Not surprised given their obsession with trans and gay people," one netizen wrote.

"This is the thing that I find hilarious. For a group of people that are so vehemently against trans and gay people, they sure participate in those types of activities a lot and at the same time tell people that they should have "family values." Red states rank the highest when it comes to searching for transgender porn, imagine that," another X user wrote.

"So many angry conservative gays in hiding," one user added.

Netizens continued to make fun of right-wing supporters, claiming that at every gathering of theirs, Grindr reportedly goes down.

Notably, last year, the dating app was down in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.

One user (@MeiYonememe) jokingly said that Charlie Kirk is a "power bottom" because he is "six feet under."

"Every time republicans assemble this always happens to Grindr," one netizen stated.

"Well, damn....Grindr goes down at a gathering of 90,000 racists... just jump out of the closet, hypocrites," another X user wrote.

"They said Charlie Clark was rising star material. Now he's six feet under, proving once and for all he's a power bottom," one netizen wrote.

The day after the Grindr outage, Turning Point USA announced that right-wing activists and politicians had stepped up to continue Charlie Kirk's tour

On Monday, the official X account of the non-profit organization announced that Charlie Kirk's college campus tour will be resumed.

Kirk's widow, Erika, previously stated that none of Charlie's plans would be cancelled, including his radio show, podcast, and tour.

Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Utah Senator Mike Lee, Vivek Ramaswamy, among others, would be speakers at the college campus events.

Meanwhile, Grindr has not addressed the viral outage report. Stay tuned for more updates.