TikToker who threatened to reveal Mike Johnson’s Grindr profile starts Legal defense fund over alleged threats to life

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Mike Johnson trended recently after a TikToker claimed to have alleged proof that Johnson used Grindr. The anonymous user who goes by @razzledazzlemo on the app told the House Speaker to swear in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva.

The TikToker claimed that if Mike Johnson does not swear in Grijalva by Wednesday (October 1, 2025), he would release screenshots, IP data, and a selfie that would prove his claim.

The user said that he was doing such a thing because John is supposedly against LGBTQ+ rights and Democracy.

He also noted that he wanted the Epstein files to be released, and delaying the swearing-in of Adelita Grijalva would slow down the release process.

"I will release your Grindr profile and your IP address. I bring receipts bitch. You’re not going to sit there and actively work against LGBTQ+ rights and Democracy. It is treason. Yeah, I'm calling you out for treason. You have until Wednesday to swear her in and let democracy take its course... The choice is yours, do the right thing cause I'm petty," he said.

After the TikTok video went viral and "Mike Johnson Grindr" trended, on September 30, 2025, the man uploaded an update video.

The TikToker shared that he was in contact with lawyers, and his account has a warning from TikTok about a potential ban. His initial video has also been deleted.

The TikToker shared that all alleged evidence has been transferred to a "trusted media authority," and the journalist would report on it.

He also gave away copies of the information to several sources, and if anything happened to him, they would release it.

The account @razzledazzlemo stated that "civil disobedience" is the answer to problems now, and requested his followers to support him by donating to his GoFundMe page, which would help him pay his attorneys.

This is an update from the gentleman who threatened to release House Speaker Mike Johnson's Grindr account. Grindr is an app designed for gay, bi, trans, and queer people to hook up and is the popular app of choice for closeted gay Republicans. 😳👇pic.twitter.com/R9WuWLlTgY — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 30, 2025

The TikToker shared another update on the Mike Johnson Grindr case

On October 1, 2025, the user shared that although his followers are asking him to release the alleged evidence, he cannot, as it is now a legal matter.

The trusted journalist he gave the information to is supposedly working for a known media outlet, and within days, they will write about it.

He also shared that after releasing the video on Mike Johnson, he received massive amounts of graphic death threats. The TikToker said that he left his residence and is currently living in another state.

He also confirmed the netizens' speculations regarding his profession, stating that he is both a stand-up comedian and an actor.

However, due to this controversy, he lost every job he had lined up, and for safety reasons, his management and agent couldn't send him on auditions.

The TikToker noted that the information he had on Mike Johnson would come out, even though he is being "silenced" right now.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe fundraiser by @razzledazzlemo has successfully surpassed its target of $25,000, garnering over $27,300.

Mike Johnson has not addressed the Grindr rumors as of the time of writing. Stay tuned for more updates on the case.