Who is Mike Johnson’s wife? All about family as Grindr claims go viral

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Mike Johnson is trending on social media platforms after a TikToker claimed to have evidence that the House Speaker is allegedly active on Grindr. The user has now stated that he submitted all information to a trusted journalist and his attorneys and can't disclose the alleged proof, as it is now part of a legal case.

Mike Johnson has been married to his wife, Kelly Johnson, since 1999. They have four children, Hannah, Abigail, Jack, and Will. Later, they adopted Michael Tirrell James.

According to the New York Times' report dated November 12, 2023, the couple met at a mutual friend's wedding. Kelly wore a red dress, which caught Johnson's eye.

They went on a date, and six months later, they were engaged.

Kelly Johnson attended Louisiana Tech University and became a teacher.

She is no longer a teacher as she is the founder and president of Onward Christian Counseling Services, which provides counseling to people in Louisiana.

According to a report by People Magazine, Kelly is also the director and advisor of the Louisiana Right to Life organization, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the pro-life movement.

Per Yahoo News' January 22, 2025, report, Mike and Kelly Johnson's eldest daughter, Hannah, is studying law at Louisiana State University Law School.

Their second daughter, Abigail, is currently attending Louisiana Tech University.

The couple's son, Jack, joined the United States Naval Academy with the Class of 2028, and their youngest, Will, is in school.

The New York Post reported in 2023 that Mike Johnson's adopted son, Michael Tirrell James, is a certified nurse assistant (CNA) in California.

The couple looked after Michael Tirrell James in 1996 when he was a teenager. They became his legal guardians when he was homeless in 1999.

In 2002, Mike Johnson and his family moved away, and James stayed behind because he was legally an adult at the time.

As per the news outlet, James was arrested numerous times due to various reasons, including drug possession.

Michael Tirrell James later turned his life around and even told the press that he was grateful to the Johnson family for taking him in when he was young.

Mike Johnson and his wife are in a covenant marriage

Covenant marriage is a stricter form of marriage that requires two parties to go through multiple sessions of counseling when they want to separate.

The divorce grounds are also limited. Covenant marriage is legal in three US states: Louisiana, Arkansas, and Arizona.

Kelly and Mike Johnson appeared on Good Morning America in 2001 to discuss covenant marriage.

Kelly shared that she went through some bad relationships, and her marriage gave her "peace and security."

The couple discussed their decision to have a covenant marriage in an interview with ABC in 2005. Mike Johnson told the news outlet that he grew up seeing the aftereffects of his parents' divorce.

He stated that it was traumatizing, and he decided to opt for the covenant marriage as he valued fidelity.

Kelly Johnson added that she was happy when Mike brought up the marriage, saying that it made her believe that he was serious about commitment.

Mike Johnson's wife also said that if someone refused the idea of covenant marriage, she would consider it a "big red flag."

"To me, I thought, 'OK, if a man is willing to enter into a covenant marriage with me, then that really shows me that he wants it to be forever.' I think that it would be a pretty big red flag if you asked your mate or your fiancé, 'Let's do a covenant marriage,' and they said they don't really want to do that," Kelly stated.

In other news, Mike Johnson has not addressed the Grindr rumors. Stay tuned for more updates.