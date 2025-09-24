Is Erika Kirk's Romanian children abduction story real? Viral claim debunked

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Mrs. Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) named Erika Kirk as its new CEO, after her husband and the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead at Utah Valley University (UVU). The businesswoman and podcaster honored her late spouse at his memorial service at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

While Erika has been dealing with personal tragedy, multiple unverified claims about her past have emerged. One such rumor propagated by different social media users is about the accusations of the abduction of Romanian children. Some X accounts leveled unfounded allegations against Romanian Angels, a program she initiated.

A user (@DelgadoLegend) posted a Haaretz article about links between an Israeli adoption agency and organ trafficking in Romania, and alleged:

“Did you know that Erika Lane Frantzve (Kirk) worked not only for Trump but also for the US military and kidnapped children from Romania to israel and Epstein island?”

Erika Kirk once ran a charity organization in Romania that was accused of child trafficking.

Romanian Angels allegedly pipelined kids to private islands, the UK and Israel. https://t.co/z4WqKfRtmm — Nzioka Muli (@nziokamul1) September 24, 2025

Another user (@nziokamul1) made similar accusations against Erika Kirk on X:

“Erika Kirk once ran a charity organization in Romania that was accused of child trafficking. Romanian Angels allegedly pipelined kids to private islands, the UK and Israel.”

For those unaware, Romanian Angels was a nonprofit orphan project of Everyday Heroes Like You, an organization Erika Kirk founded in 2006. However, there is no evidence indicating that the organization was involved in child trafficking. Furthermore, the Romanian Angels project was never accused of abducting children.

Lead Stories confirmed that the Haaretz article posted as supporting evidence for accusations against Kirk was originally published in December 2001. At the time, Erika was 13 and wasn’t even professionally active. Thus, any abduction allegations against the TPUSA CEO lack credible evidence and are fabricated.

While Erika Kirk hasn’t responded to social media rumors, she recently spoke about furthering her late husband’s vision.

Erika Kirk promises to make Turning Point USA 10 times greater, continuing Charlie Kirk’s work

Many notable figures, including the US president and other Trump admin officials, paid tribute to the late conservative political activist, 11 days after he was fatally shot at UVU. Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk, also addressed the crowd and remembered her husband.

Speaking about her role as the newly-appointed TPUSA CEO, the 36-year-old businesswoman and former beauty pageant winner asserted that she is “tremendously honored.” Erika said that she is not taking her new position lightly and added:

“Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion and now his mission is my mission.”

She proclaimed making TPUSA greater:

“Everything that Turning Point USA built through Charlie's vision and hard work, we will make 10 times greater through the power of his memory. Chapters will grow. Thousands of new ones will be created. TPUSA faith will add thousands of new pastors and congregations.”

Erika also assured that the campus events that arguably made Charlie a mainstream figure will continue. Kirk announced that TPUSA “will continue to hold debates and dialogue.” Erika Kirk also emphasized the importance of the First Amendment and said:

“The first amendment of our constitution is the most human amendment. We are naturally talking beings. Naturally believing beings. And the First Amendment protects our right to do both. No assassin will ever stop us for standing up to defend those rights ever.”

ERIKA KIRK: "I forgive him." pic.twitter.com/zTqGsZXWdW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 22, 2025

Earlier during her speech, Erika spoke about the assassination suspect, Tyler Robinson. She remarked:

“When he [Charlie] went onto [the UVU] campus, he was looking to show them [the young men] a better path and a better life that was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them that. My husband Charlie. He wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.”

Erika Kirk got emotional while speaking about her husband’s assassination, but asserted that she has forgiven Robinson, arguing that this is what “Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”