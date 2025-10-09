"Are they okay?!": Love Is Blind fans react to Madison and Joe's chemistry and repeated arguments

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind’s latest season, which released a new set of episodes on October 8, 2025, has now entered a new phase of the experiment, where engaged couples navigate life beyond the bubble of the pods.

During this journey, they face a host of challenges, including disagreements and clashes of interests.

Episodes 7 and 8 saw Madison and Joe encounter similar hurdles, as they locked horns with each other over a variety of issues.

In episode 7, titled Unknown Factors, Madison crashed out, accusing Joe of disregarding her feelings and ignoring her during her breakdown.

Joe, who was still hungover from the pool party, was oblivious to the string of events. However, the more questions he asked Madison, the more upset she became.

In the following episode, the two clashed again when Joe asked Madison why she did not have reservations about their relationship or the experiment.

Madison explained that although she had some doubts, she was more excited about starting a new chapter with Joe.

However, Joe confessed that he could not relate to her because he was scared of what the future had in store for him.

Noticing the vulnerable state of their relationship, the Love Is Blind fans took to X to share their thoughts on the couple’s chemistry and their compatibility.

While some found fault in Madison, others blamed both for the state of their connection.

“Joe and Madison stress me out! Are they okay?!” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind fans criticized Madison’s attitude toward Joe, holding her responsible for the tension in their relationship.

“Yes, Joe is kind of a dips**t, but when he tries to express a natural human reaction to the situation they're in, Madison twists his words and completely flies off the handle,” a fan wrote.

“Madison & Joe’s conversations are so confusing….she also never shuts the f**k up & listens,” another one commented.

“I’m not excusing Joe. However, you don’t know these people! You don’t know how they are drunk, sad, etc. Madison crying every 10 seconds is lowkey annoying. If you can’t deal with this in a relationship. Don’t deal with it! Leave, say no at the altar,” an X user reacted.

However, on the other hand, many Love Is Blind viewers criticized Joe for his behavior.

“Joe literally talks in circles! He wants Madison to be worried, she's shares concerns - Him: "I feel like it's not terrible tho". Her: "We have good moments" - Him "I am 100% in it but it's hard"; Her: "You feel like it's hard?" ; Him: "I'm not saying that" OVER HIM!” a person wrote.

“Joe 1000% knows what he’s doing, Madison isn’t crazy every conversation they have he says things he knows will make her concerned and react emotionally but then the icing on the cake is that he always does this devious laugh after it’s narcissistic,” another commented.

“Joe is being a coward by being a douche so Madison can break up with him instead of admitting that for him, Love isn’t Blind. Sucks cause Madison is a gorgeous person,” a fan posted.

What happened between Joe and Madison in episode 8 of Love Is Blind season 9?

In episode 8 of the Netflix series, Joe asked Madison if she even felt overwhelmed by the entire process.

Madison answered in the affirmative, drawing attention to the uniqueness of the experience and how quickly everything unfolded.

However, Joe was not satisfied with her response, as he wondered why she never voiced her concerns or showed the tension on her face.

It made him think that she was overly confident and “sure” about their relationship and their journey on the show.

Madison was confused by Joe’s perspective. She told Joe that she signed up for the experience, knowing what she was putting herself into.

Madison added that she had participated in the experiment to find her life partner.

As a result, although overwhelming, it was a significant journey for her.

While Joe claimed to understand that, he still wanted her to express her worries to make herself seem more “human.”

One thing led to another, and Madison broke down in tears and took off her ring, apologizing to Joe for not being negative enough.

At that point, Joe gave up and said he would keep his concerns bottled up from then on if that were the reaction he would get from his partner.

They criticized each other for not understanding their point of view and being unsupportive.

However, in the following episodes, they resolved their issues and looked forward to having a happy journey ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates.