Who was Frank Caprio married to? All about his wife and kids as viral judge of Caught in Providence fame dies at 88

Frank Caprio's family confirmed the news of his death (Image via Getty)

Judge Frank Caprio, 88, passed away on August 20, 2025. He was known to everyone for being featured on Caught in Providence. Following his sudden demise, the state agencies and flags of Rhode Island have been told to fly their flags at half-staff by Governor Dan McKee, as per USA Today.

Caprio became additionally famous with the viral YouTube videos of Caught in Providence. He later wrote a memoir titled Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America’s Nicest Judge.

Notably, Frank Caprio struggled with pancreatic cancer for around two years, which eventually led to his demise.

According to Deadline, the news was revealed by his family members, which included his wife, Joyce, and their children – Frank, Marissa, David, John, and Paul.







A statement was additionally posted through Frank’s official Facebook handle, saying that his legacy will continue with everything that he did with kindness for a lot of people.



“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him”, the tribute additionally reads.



In another statement obtained by USA Today, Dan described Frank as the “treasure” of Rhode Island and said that he would be missed by everyone. Apart from that, McKee also mentioned:



“Judge Caprio not only served the public well, but he connected with them in a meaningful way, and people could not help but respond to his warmth and compassion. He was more than a jurist - he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity.”



Frank Caprio was a father of 5 children: Personal life and other details explained

Although the Providence, Rhode Island native was famous among the general public, he somehow managed to keep his family life away from the spotlight for many years.

While people are well aware of the fact that he was married to Joyce, his wife’s profession remains unknown, as of this writing.

However, the duo was also the parents of five children. Among all of them, Frank Caprio’s eldest son, also named Frank, has followed a different path in terms of his career.

His LinkedIn profile says that he has been the General Treasurer of State of Rhode Island for almost four years.

Furthermore, Frank is also the founding partner of a company called Caprio Brothers and has been associated with other companies like Caprio Law Firm and Chatham Capital.

Just like Frank, his brother David has also been active in the world of politics for a brief period.

As per the official website of the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner, David completed his higher studies at Boston College, followed by Suffolk University Law School.

From 1999 to 2010, he even served as a Rhode Island State Representative.

Compared to David and Frank, Caprio’s other three children, Marissa, John, and Paul, have kept their professional lives away from the spotlight.

Before his career as a judge and politician, Frank Caprio did other jobs, including newspaper delivery, as stated in the biography of his self-titled official website.

He held different positions over the years, including the chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education and a Providence Municipal Court Judge.