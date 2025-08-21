Frank Caprio health issues explored as beloved viral judge passes away at 88

Judge Frank Caprio speaks onstage during the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beloved Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio has passed away at 88. His family announced the unfortunate news in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, noting he died peacefully after fighting a "long and courageous battle" with pancreatic cancer.

Recalling his "compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people," the statement continued:

"Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."

The post included several pictures of the judge over the years. Noting that his legacy lives in the "countless acts of kindness he inspired," it added:

"In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day."

Frank Caprio served as a judge for the Providence Municipal Court for four decades. He also appeared in the courtroom reality TV show, Caught in Providence. As news of his death went viral, clips of his famous moments from the series began circulating online.

This included him dismissing the case of a 96-year-old man who had been charged with speeding in a school zone. Notably, he was driving his 63-year-old cancer-stricken son to the doctor.

Frank Caprio first announced his cancer diagnosis in December 2023

According to the NY Post, Frank Caprio became a judge in 1985 and retired in 2023. He also starred in the reality TV show Caught in Providence (2018-2020), approaching every case with empathy and humor.

The series earned four Daytime Emmy nominations, including three for outstanding legal/courtroom program.

In October 2023, he was sworn into a chief judge emeritus role. It was a strictly ceremonial one and came without pay or time on the bench.

In a Facebook post shared in December 2023, Caprio revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

At the time, he explained he wasn't keeping well after his 86th birthday and went for an examination that revealed the diagnosis. He called it "an insidious form of cancer."

Per the former Providence municipal court judge, he had been receiving treatment from a team of doctors in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.

Since then, he has frequently kept followers on social media updated about his health, while sharing encourging messages.

This included sharing a video of himself undergoing a round of chemotherapy while listening to singer-songwriter Jewel. He explained her songs brought him peace, according to the Providence Journal.

Just a day before his passing, Frank Caprio shared an emotional Instagram post from his hospital bed. In an Instagram video he updated his followers on his health, noting he had suffered a "setback," stating:

"Last year, I asked you to pray for me and its very obvious that you did. Because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I've had a setback and I'm back in the hospital."

He went on to add that he was asking everyone to "remember (him) in (their) prayers once more." A caption on the post read:

"As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit."

Hours later he shared a final photo from the hospital of him holding a thumbs up. A message under the post expressed gratitude for all the well wishes and support coming Judge Frank Caprio's way.

On the personal front, Frank Caprio married his sweetheart, Joyce, in 1965. He is survived by his wife, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandkids.