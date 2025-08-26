“Help people if you can”: Judge Frank Caprio’s son David shares father’s profound last message to family before death

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Judge Frank Caprio speaks onstage during the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys at Pasadena Convention Center on June 18, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Frank Caprio, the beloved former municipal judge in Rhode Island, passed away on August 20, 2025. Affectionately called the "nicest judge in the world," he touched millions with his compassionate courtroom moments shared on social media platforms.

The late judge shared a heartfelt and wise reminder as his final farewell to his family. His words reflected the philosophy that guided his life throughout. In a conversation with CBS News contributor David Begnaud, Frank's son, David Caprio, recalled his father's message, where he advised,

"help people if you can."

Judge Frank Caprio has passed away at the age of 88.

His deeply meaningful advice is simple, yet it captures the compassion and humanity he was known for. He left behind a legacy of wisdom and kindness.

Judge Frank Caprio’s son, David Caprio, looks back on his father’s last message to his loved ones

While talking to his family members during his final moments, the judge preached being kind and shared a wholehearted message. As his son later shared his guidance, he noted,

"Take care of each other. Keep the family close."

Judge Frank Caprio's sudden passing came as a major shock to his fans worldwide. Over the years, countless videos of him went viral on the internet, highlighting his thoughtfulness and gentle demeanor in the court. His specialty was his courtroom style, unlike any other. It was marked by compassion, empathy, and a rare ability to connect with people, even during vulnerable times.

Netizens began admiring him not just for his judgment but for his humanity, as he consistently handled even the most stressful and challenging situations with ease and kindness.

At the age of 88, Frank took his last breath on August 20, 2025, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a report by CBS News. As per the outlet, he is set to be laid to rest this week.

Diagnosed in 2023, as the BBC reported, he addressed the news, noting that he was "fully prepared to fight" as hard as he could. Taking the opportunity, he also expressed his thankfulness for his supporters.

David Caprio announced the news of his father's passing by sharing a video on the late judge's official Instagram handle. Confirming the saddening news and expressing his affection for his late dad, the tribute to the judge read,

"Beloved around the world for his deep compassion, humility, and unwavering faith in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched millions through his work in the courtroom, and even more through his example of humanity."

The heartwarming caption dedicated to Frank also delved into acknowledging his special qualities, such as

"His warmth, humor, and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him or hearing his words."

The official statement, on behalf of the family, further read,

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he uplifted and the kindness he inspired. In his memory, may we all strive to lead with more empathy, more understanding, and more heart, just as he did every single day."

